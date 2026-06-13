Top 2027 high school football prospects in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania has long been an under-the-radar hotspot for high school football talent, and the 2027 class might be its best in recent memory.

This year’s crop features three five-star prospects in the Rivals Industry Ranking — tied with California and just one behind Florida. The class isn’t just top-heavy, though. Twelve players in the state are ranked as blue-chip prospects this cycle.

Rivals breaks down the top players in the state heading into the summer:

1. IOL Maxwell Hiller – Florida commit

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 3 NATL.

School: Coatesville

Scouting Summary: “Elite interior offensive line prospect with ready-to-play size, athleticism, and physicality. Measured in at around 6-foot-5, 305 pounds as a junior. Arm length checks in at 32 inches or a shade under. Registers as a plus athlete in the combine setting. A dominant run blocker on Friday nights. A fluid, reactive mover at the second level. Locks on defenders and imposes his will. Not uncommon to see him drive defensive linemen to the sideline. Plays with an innate edge and level of physicality. Has the movement skills to project as a high-level pass protector. High level of coordination leads to a natural technical acuity with advanced hand placement and usage. Has the movement skills to play some tackle at the college level, but lack of arm length will ultimately force him inside. Also plays basketball. His younger brother, Colton Hiller, is a five-star basketball prospect in the 2028 cycle. Has a strong case as the most ready-to-play interior offensive line prospect in the 2027 cycle and could be primed for an instant impact at the college level.”

2. RB Kemon Spell — Georgia commit

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 7 NATL.

School: McKeesport

Scouting Summary: “All-encompassing running back that can win with power and elusiveness on inside and outside runs. 5-foot-9, 200-plus pounds with tremendous twitch and leg drive. Plays with low pad level and an excellent center of gravity in order to deliver blows and take them himself. Has breakaway speed in order to hit the homerun. Ran sub-11 in the 100m during his sophomore track season. Shows the ability to catch the ball away from his frame as a pass catcher. Has all the physical and athletic tools to make an immediate impact at the next level and beyond. Younger prospect for the cycle.”

3. EDGE Abraham Sesay

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 27 NATL.

School: Downingtown East

Scouting Summary: “Ascending EDGE prospect with the size, movement skills, and physicality that point to a high upside at the position. Measured in at around 6-foot-4.5, 225 pounds coming out of his junior season. Has plus length with arms over 33 inches along with 10.25-inch hands. Lines up in two and three point stances off the edge. A twitchy, fluid mover who looks to have the movement patterns suited for bending around the edge. Loose and flexible in his lower body. Flashes good first step quickness and easily converts speed to power. Punches above his weight from a power perspective and is capable of walking offensive tackles back to the quarterback with his bull rush. Plays with a high motor and doesn’t give up on plays. Looks to hunt on passing downs. Turned in a productive junior season with 80 tackles and 13 sacks. Will need to continue adding to his pass rush arsenal, but shows the foundational traits and skills that point to a high upside.”

4. WR Khalil Taylor

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 87 NATL.

School: Pine-Richland

About: Taylor is a former Penn State pledge, but like Spell, decommitted back in October when James Franklin was fired as the Nittany Lions’ head coach. Alabama, Colorado, Georgia and Nebraska and have been among the leaders since then, but it’s PSU trending to get his commitment again, according to Rivals’ Chad Simmons.

5. IOL James Halter — Notre Dame commit

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 89 NATL.

School: Central Catholic

About: Halter committed to the Fighting Irish back in October, continuing the family legacy. His father, Jordan played offensive line for the Irish in the early 1990s.

“It’s really special, they have a great tradition,” Halter told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. “The whole staff are real and genuine people. They care about their players and know how to get the best out of them. The people make it special. Everyone there really cares about you and wants to see you succeed.”

Other top prospects in Pennsylvania to watch

6. DL Stanley Montgomery – Penn State commit

7. IOL Terrance Smith

8. WR Matthew Gregory – UCLA commit

9. IOL Jimmy Kalis – Ohio State commit

10. LB Brandon Lockley Jr. – Oregon commit

11. WR Cade Cooper – LSU commit

12. SAF Gabe Jenkins – Colorado commit

13. WR Javien Robinson – South Carolina commit

14. WR Arnold Mugerwa – Rutgers commit

15. LB Zykee Scott – North Carolina commit