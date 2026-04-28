Top 2027 high school football recruits in Georgia

The high school class of 2027 is another strong one, Georgia looks to compete with Florida, Texas and California for the honor of being the best football talent-producing state this cycle.

Only two players are currently ranked as five-stars, but the depth in this class is second-to-none. Forty-two prospects rank as blue-chippers, with some of the top programs in the country spending plenty of time in the Peach State trying to sign them.

Rivals breaks down the top prospects in the state, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking:

1. EDGE David Jacobs – Ohio State

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 4

School: Blessed Trinity Catholic

Scouting Summary: Athletically gifted EDGE defender who thrives as an edge setter in the run game and is a multi-faceted pass rusher. Verified 6-foot-5, 235-pound defender with excellent bend and hand usage. In the run game, he is violent with his hands when shocking blockers at the point of attack. As a rusher, he wins with a great burst off the line of scrimmage that lets him get vertical in a hurry to blow by tackles with speed. But he can also convert that speed to power and bull pass protectors into the quarterback. He will need to continue harnessing his ability to gain leverage due to his below-average length, but Jacobs has the physical tools and tenacity to be an immediate impact player the moment he steps on campus. Possesses the play strength and athleticism to develop into a dominant three-down defender at the next level that can stand up or play with his hand in the dirt along the defensive front.

2. SAF Kamarui Dorsey – Texas A&M

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 24

School: Hampton

Scouting Summary: Physically imposing, versatile safety prospect that plays with violence in the run game who has massive range as a middle of the field rover. Verified 6-foot-3, 200 pounds with great length. Two-way player who doubles as a receiver for his high school program. Shows excellent movement skills on tape on both sides of the ball and in the camp circuit. Has great long-speed in order to cover sideline to sideline as a center fielder or when coming downhill to run the alley. Excellent trigger when working downhill and has no problem detonating ball carriers, very comfortable around the box. Has the ability to play man coverage in the slot or outside. Needs to continue developing hip flexibility and fluidity in order to be more reliable as a coverage player in the underneath and intermediate levels of the field. Has the ability to walk in and compete as a heavy nickel early on at the next level that will eventually develop into a true three-dimensional defensive back that has the ability to play man, zone, and stop the run.

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 48

School: Stephenson

The Skinny: The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Green is at the top of the list for a host of schools, including South Carolina, Alabama, Notre Dame, Oregon, and Auburn. He visited multiple programs last month — including an OV to Georgia — and already has official visits locked in with Alabama and South Carolina in June. The Gamecocks are pushing as hard as any school, but both Georgia and Oregon are climbing up the list after recents trips to Athens and Eugene.

4. SAF Chance Gilbert

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 55

School: East Coweta

The Skinny: In January, Gilbert named his top four schools, telling Rivals he is down to Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Georgia Tech. Auburn has now replaced the Yellow Jackets after spring visits to The Plains, while Clemson and Georgia have set up official visits in late May and early June. The Bulldogs will be tough to beat for the in-state target, but each of the other three finalists are working to get him.

5. WR Jaden Upshaw – Texas A&M

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 42

School: Lee County

The Skinny: Upshaw was a major big-play threat as a junior, totaling 47 catches for 902 yards (19.2 YPC) and 8 touchdowns while missing a few games due to injury. Earlier this month, he chose Texas A&M over a final group that included Miami, USC, Auburn, Alabama and Tennessee.

“I already knew it was probably going to be them,” Upshaw told AggieYell. “I just wanted to get back down here and see the love again. Ever since my Florida visit, they’ve been showing me nothing but love every single day until the day I got here. I felt connected to the coaches. I know the players. Talked with a couple of people about A&M in general, and they had nothing but good things to say.”

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 71

School: Howard

The Skinny: Poole has been on Georgia’s radar for nearly two years now and has been on campus multiple times. Head coach Kirby Smart even took a helicopter to his school in January for a visit, showing just how much of a priority he is for the Bulldogs. But Tennessee has been on top of his recruitment over the past few months, and the Vols are pushing the right buttons.

“I would really say Coach Heupel and the program,” Poole told Volquest of what stands out about Tennessee. “Coach Poindexter. Coach Knowles, having a guy who is a legend like that on staff is really what stands out to me.”

7. IOL Jordan Agbanoma

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 83

School: Grayson

The Skinny: After naming his top five schools back in January, Agbanoma is down to a group that includes Miami, Florida, Georgia, Nebraska and Texas A&M. He has been on campus with each of those programs this spring, and already has official visits locked in with Texas A&M, Nebraska and Florida. The latest intel from Rivals’ Chad Simmons suggests the Aggies will be tough to beat for the massive interior lineman.

8. SAF KJ Caldwell

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 98

School: Parkview

The Skinny: Caldwell originally planned to announce his commitment on April 3, but that date came and went without any decision. He visited NC State that weekend, and the Wolfpack have been trending ever since.

“Getting to sit down with Coach Doeren was a big highlight,” he told Simmons. “Going into the locker room and talking with some of the players stood out a lot too. I got a lot of good information and a real feel for what it would be like there.”

9. SAF Corey Hadley – Nebraska

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 107

School: Sandy Creek

The Skinny: Hadley committed the Huskers on Sunday over a slew of other offers, and he has a longtime connection to NU assistant Addison Williams dating back to his time at UCF. That, along with how much of a priority they made him, sealed the deal.

“I’ve said in this recruiting process you have to see what’s real and what’s fake and I felt like that was real,” he said. “Every time I went down there it felt more and more like home.”

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 116

School: Douglas County

The Skinny: The in-state Bulldogs were seen as the favorites early on for Sam-Epelle, but other schools have emerged over the winter and early this spring. Georgia Tech hosted him for an official visit earlier this month, and the Yellow Jackets would love to keep the 6’9, 300-pounder at home. Miami and Kentucky are both squarely in the mix as well, with the Wildcats locking down their official visit date.

Other top 2027 high school prospects in Georgia

11. OT Kelsey Adams – Georgia commit

12. CB Aamaury Fountain – Florida commit

13. LB Ja’Bios Smith

14. OT Kennedee Jackson

15. LB Joakim Gouda

16. QB Jayce Johnson – Texas A&M commit

17. RB Gary Walker

18. RB Andrew Beard

19. DL Elijah Patmon – Texas A&M commit

20. LB Jeremiah Culpepper

21. SAF Adryan Cole

22. QB Kharim Hughley – Clemson commit

23. ATH Justin Murphy

24. TE George Lamons – Auburn commit

25. OT Timi Aliu