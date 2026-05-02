Top 2027 high school football recruits in Ohio

Ohio might not produce high school football talent at the level of Georgia, Texas, Florida or California, but the state is routinely among the top-10 nationally in Power 4 signees.

The 2027 class is no exception, with more than a dozen Buckeye State players already committed to power-conference programs and more than 30 holding offers from major programs. The state also features four top-100 recruits this cycle, including a pair committed to Ohio State.

In total, 16 prospects from Ohio are ranked as blue-chip prospects (four- or five-star recruit) a year after the state boasted 20 such players.

Rivals breaks down the best 2027 prospects in the state:

1. WR Jamier Brown – Ohio State commit

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 20 (#3 WR)

School: Big Walnut (Sunbury, OH)

The Skinny: The five-star pass-catcher has already been committed to Ohio State for over a year and a half. He made his pledge on Nov. 23, 2024 and has shown no signs of backing off since, even with the departure of Brian Hartline to USF. The Buckeyes inked five-star WR Chris Henry Jr. after a long-standing commitment and they’ll now hope to do the same with Brown. He’s the top-ranked prospect in Ohio and the country’s No. 3 wideout.

2. IOL Kellen Wymer – Ohio State commit

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 64 (#6 IOL)

School: Liberty Center (Liberty Center, OH)

The Skinny: Another Buckeyes commit, Wymer has been climbing up the rankings over the past year. He started his junior season unranked nationally and is now a top-65 recruit. He committed to the Buckeyes in November, and has given no signs that he wants to play anywhere other than the Buckeye State.

“Wymer is an elite athlete on the offensive line,” writes Rivals’ Charles Power. “I think there’s a case to be made that he might be the most natural mover and explosive mover of all the offensive linemen nationally. He can really, really scoot at the second level. This is a guy who is at his best when he’s pulling and getting on linebackers and he runs like a tight end. There’s a ton to like there, and we feel like as he continues to get bigger and stronger, there’s just so much upside just with his natural athleticism and movement skills.”

3. CB Ace Alston – Notre Dame commit

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 87 (#12 CB)

School: Anderson (Cincinnati, OH)

The Skinny: Alston gave his verbal pledge to the Fighting Irish back in December, spurning Ohio State, Florida and a host of other schools. Some of those programs haven’t given up, and Alston did visit the Gators in January. But last week, he told Blue and Gold’s Kyle Kelly that he is locked in with ND.

“Not taking any more visits,” Alston said. “Focusing on Notre Dame. That is the priority — focusing on Notre Dame.”

4. CB Kei’Shjuan Telfair – Penn State commit

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 99 (#14 CB)

School: Euclid (Euclid, OH)

The Skinny: Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, and Miami were heavily in the mix for Telfair prior to his commitment, but his longtime connection to Nittany Lions assistant Terry Smith paid off.

“Coach Terry is great. He’s straightforward with everything and really knows what he’s doing,” Telfair told BWI. He also added, “I got a good relationship with Coach Smith and he has a good plan for me. The relationship I have with Coach [Matt] Campbell is strong, too. He actually reminds me of my high school coach. So, that’s a big part of it, too.”

5. CB Monsanna Torbert – Indiana commit

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 118 (#16 CB)

School: Princeton (Cincinnati, OH)

The Skinny: The Cincinnati-area standout has been another rankings riser over the past few months, now checking in as the No. 70 prospect in the country, per Rivals. He committed to the Hoosiers back in early January, but is being pursued heavily by both Ohio State and Notre Dame as they look for the flip. Rivals’ Greg Smith has the latest on that.

Other notable top 2027 prospects in Ohio

6. LB Brayton Feister

7. ATH D’Angelo White – Louisville commit

8. TE Jordan Karhoff

9. OT Kal-El Johnson

10. IOL Dominic Black

11. CB Deontay Malone

12. DL Reinaldo Perez

13. IOL Davis Seaman – Ohio State commit

14. SAF Tristin Hughes – Kentucky commit

15. WR Chuck Alexander Jr. – Louisville commit

16. TE Jackson Ballinger – Florida commit

17. DL Jaylen Mercer

18. EDGE Antwoine Higgins Jr. – Kentucky commit

19. IOL Mason Wilt – Ohio State commit

20. LB Josiah Pouncy – Louisville commit