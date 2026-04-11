Top 25 largest buyouts for men's college basketball head coaches in 2025-26

With the 2025-26 men’s college basketball season in the books, USA Today released new coach salaries information. That includes school buyout information for head coaches.

The data from USA Today is as of April 1 for coaches who were on the sidelines this past year. In fact, one coach – Kansas State’s Jerome Tang – was fired during the season despite having a buyout that ranked in the Top 25, according to USA Today.

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The data released this week includes mostly public schools, meaning private school figures are not available. Buyout data for coaches hired this cycle, such as Michael Malone at North Carolina, are also not part of the list. Here are the Top 25 largest school buyouts for men’s college basketball head coaches from the 2025-26 season.

1. Dan Hurley, UConn: $34.8 million

This past season, Dan Hurley took UConn to its third national championship game in four years, including back-to-back national titles. He also has the highest buyout in men’s college basketball at $34.8 million.

Hurley signed a new contract in 2025 after the Los Angeles Lakers heavily pursued him for their head coach vacancy. His $8.03 million salary ranks second in college basketball behind only Kansas’ Bill Self.

2. Todd Golden, Florida: $34 million

(Matt Pendleton | Imagn Images)

Following a national title last year, Todd Golden received a contract extension from Florida, which increased is buyout. He ranks second in men’s college basketball at $34 million if the Gators were to move on from him.

Golden’s salary also jumped to $6 million, putting him in the Top 10 among active coaches. Florida was again a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament this past year before falling to Iowa in the Round of 32.

3. Brad Underwood, Illinois: $32.7 million

Last year, Brad Underwood received a new contract at Illinois, which increased his buyout. As of April 1, that figure sits at $32.7 million if the Fighting Illini were to part ways with him.

Illinois is coming off its first run to the Final Four since 2005 to cap off an impressive ninth season with Underwood at the helm. His salary sits just outside the Top 10 among men’s college basketball head coaches at $5.4 million.

4. Fred Hoiberg, Nebraska: $32.5 million

During the 2025-26 season, Fred Hoiberg led Nebraska to a lightning-fast start and the program’s first-ever NCAA Tournament victory. His buyout sat at $32.5 million, but that is expected to change as a result of a contract extension that took effect April 1.

Hoiberg led Nebraska to its first March Madness win this past season as the Cornhuskers made a run to the Sweet Sixteen. His contract will now run through the 2032 season after an impressive season in Lincoln.

5. Nate Oats, Alabama: $26.9 million

Alabama coach Nate Oats (Steve Roberts / Imagn Images)

For the fifth time in six years under Nate Oats, Alabama made it to the Sweet Sixteen in the NCAA Tournament. He was also among the Top 10 highest-paid coaches in college basketball with a buyout at $26.9 million.

Alabama returned to the Sweet Sixteen this past season, where the Crimson Tide fell to Michigan at the United Center in Chicago. Oats has a career 170-73 record in Tuscaloosa and AD Greg Byrne announced a new contract is coming as he gets ready for Year 7.

6. Buzz Williams, Maryland: $25.9 million

After leaving Texas A&M, it was a rough first season for Buzz Williams at Maryland. The Terrapins went 12-21 overall and 4-16 in Big Ten play, which was the second-worst record in the conference.

Williams agreed to a deal that pays him $4.88 million upon his arrival in College Park. Additionally, he has the sixth-highest buyout among college basketball head coaches at $25.9 million as of April 1.

7. T.J. Otzelberger, Iowa State: $25 million

Once again, T.J. Otzelberger had Iowa State in the Sweet Sixteen this past season. The Cyclones advanced to the Regional Final for the third time in five years under Otzelberger, and he’s staying put despite reported interest from North Carolina this past coaching cycle.

Otzelberger also had a hefty buyout if Iowa State was to part ways with him. At $25 million, his figure ranked No. 7 among men’s college basketball head coaches.

8. Tommy Lloyd, Arizona: $23.9 million

© Rob Kinnan | USA TODAY Sports

Under his current contract, Tommy Lloyd’s salary ranks 10th in men’s college basketball with a buyout of $25 million. But a new deal is on the way which is set to give him a raise after Arizona’s run to the Final Four and serious interest from North Carolina.

Lloyd led Arizona to its first Final Four appearance in 2025 years and has had the Wildcats in the Sweet Sixteen four of his five years at the helm. A former longtime assistant at Gonzaga, his new contract is set to put him among the highest-paid coaches in the sport as he gets ready for Year 6.

9. Chris Beard, Ole Miss: $23.6 million

Despite a rough go through the regular season, Chris Beard and Ole Miss were on the doorstep of the SEC Tournament championship game before a loss to Arkansas in the semifinals. The Rebels struggled prior to their trip to Nashville, finishing 15-20 overall and 4-14 in SEC play.

Beard’s buyout is also in the Top 10 among men’s college basketball head coaches after arriving at Ole Miss in 2024-25. He would be due $23.6 million as of April 1 if the Rebels were to part ways with him.

10. Bill Self, Kansas: $23.1 million

Rounding out the Top 10 largest buyouts in men’s college basketball, Bill Self’s buyout sits at $23.1 million, as of April 1. He is also the highest-paid coach in the sport at more than $8.8 million and will be back for another year at Kansas in 2026-27.

Questions and speculation swirled about whether Self could retire after Kansas’ Round of 32 loss to St. John’s. However, he announced he’ll still be on the sidelines at KU next season.

Largest men’s basketball buyouts: 11-25

11. Sean Miller, Texas: $22.95 million

12. John Calipari, Arkansas: $22.2 million

13. Steve Pikiell, Rutgers: $20.25 million

14. Jerome Tang, Kansas State: $18.7 million (fired Feb. 15, 2026)

15. Grant McCasland, Texas Tech: $18.6 million

16. Kelvin Sampson, Houston: $18.5 million

17. Darian DeVries, Indiana: $18.2 million

18. Mick Cronin, UCLA: $18 million

19. Ryan Odom, Virginia: $17.8 million

20. Niko Medved, Minnesota: $16.6 million

21. Mike White, Georgia: $16.03 million

22. Ben McCollum, Iowa: $15.7 million

23. Pat Kelsey, Louisville: $15.4 million

24. Alex Jensen, Utah: $14.6 million

25. Danny Sprinkle, Washington: $13.3 million

With the 2025-26 season in the books, the offseason is well underway. The coaching carousel also appears to be winding down with the transfer portal front-and-center.