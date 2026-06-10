Top '28 DB Jackson Parker returns to California, set to workout for USC, UCLA with ties to both

Former Kansas star Jackson Parker has moved back to California and isn’t wasting any time working out for the local schools.

It’s been long rumored that Parker will play his junior season at Bakersfield (Calif.) Garces Memorial and he arrived back home in Central California earlier in the week.

“I just moved back on Tuesday,” Parker said. “I’m excited to be back home, playing in front of all my family. I have a lot of family out here in SoCal and Bakersfield so excited about the opportunity.

“I’m also really looking forward to playing California football because I know it’s so much different compared to football in Kansas.”

Parker is the son of former USC wide out Larry Parker and grew up in SoCal until moving to Kansas back in 2018. He’s an easy national recruit and one of the top safety prospects in the country.

Parker is currently rated the No. 110 player nationally in the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services and the No. 12 safety as well. He’s an exciting prospect with size, athleticism and the track background we always love.

He has scholarship offers from schools all over the country including Kansas, Kansas State, Miami, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, Stanford, UCLA and Wisconsin to name a few.

The Trojans have yet to offer but Parker will be on campus on Thursday.

“I’ll be at USC tomorrow for a workout,” Parker said. “The last time I visited USC was back in May and obviously there is a lot of love in my family for the Trojans. I’m looking forward to working out for them and hopefully earning a scholarship offer.

“I’ll be at UCLA on the 16th for a camp. There is a lot of love in my family for UCLA too and I really enjoyed when I visited there. They just offered me this week and that was a big one for me. I visited UCLA and USC on back to back days in May and they’re both great schools so I’m excited to continue to build my relationship with both schools going forward.”