Top 5 New York high school football quarterbacks to watch for in 2026

We’re towards the latter end of spring high school football in the states that participate around the country, but this is a critical time for many programs when it comes to preparation for the upcoming 2026 campaign. The most important position on the field, quarterback, is often the most heavily scrutinized and always under the microscope of those who cover high school football. Rivals begins taking a look state-by-state at each state’s top 5 returning signal callers and we head out back to the Northeast for some New York high school football as we work our way around the country. Take a look at our top 5 and let us know what you think and who we may have missed.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

Bryce Moye, Staten Island (NY) Monsignor Farrell

The Skinny: The lone rising junior prospect hailing from the Empire State also tops our list is Monsignor Farrell’s dual-threat quarterback. Moye, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound signal caller proved last season that he’s one of the best, not only in New York, but in the Northeast in general at his position. The 2028 passer finished 2025 completing 129 of 176 (73 percent) of his passes for 1,945 yards, 21 touchdowns and only three picks. The Lions’ starting quarterback also showed off his wheels and rushed for 283 yards and scored seven times.

Pooty Cunningham, Rochester (NY) James Monroe

The Skinny: In leading the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) Class B state champions, Cunningham was one of the state’s most productive passers at the position with a solid receiving corps at his back. The 2027 quarterback completed 157 of 210 passes for 3,033 yards, 39 touchdowns and only six interceptions. Cunningham also added 131 rushing yards along with four more scores. Schools that have offered thus far are Albany, Akron and Southern Miss.

Trent Buttles, Buffalo (NY) St. Francis

The Skinny: The Buffalo (NY) St. Francis Red Raiders head into the 2026 season with one of the state’s top signal callers in the Rutgers commitment, who last year completed 129 of his 213 passes for 1,929 yards and 20 touchdowns. The dual-threat quarterback also ran the ball 92 times for 657 yards and scored nine more scores. Buttles will play safety at the next level for the Scarlet Knights. Expect Buttles to have another big season behind center before heading off to college.

Theo McMurray, Bronxville (NY)

The Skinny: A name not many may know when it comes to the position out of New York is Bronxville’s starting quarterback Theo McMurray. The signal caller was instrumental in leading the Broncos to a 42-25 win over Chenango Forks for the NYSPHSAA Class C state championship. McMurray finished last season throwing for 1,514 yards on 70 percent (89 of 127 passes) and 20 touchdowns while also rushing for 212 and adding five scores on the ground.

Hudson Philbrick, East Setauket (NY) Ward Melville Senior

The Skinny: We cap our last of top quarterbacks hailing from New York with another under the radar name in Ward Melville Senior’s Philbrick, who was easily one of the state’s most efficient passers in terms of production. Philbrick finished last season completing 112 of 162 passes for 2,000 yards, 24 touchdowns and only two interceptions. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound passer also can makes plays with his legs as he went for 495 yards on 88 attempts and scored seven times.

For New York high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Empire State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the New York high school football excitement across the state.