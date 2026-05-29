Top 50 returning college basketball players in 2026-27 ranked by Field of 68

Even for college basketball, it’s ranking season. The Field of 68’s Tristan Freeman has ranked the top 50 returning players in college basketball for next season.

The list only includes players who are returning to the team they played for last season, so that would rule out players such as Juke Harris, Flory Bidunga, John Blackwell, and Milan Momcilovic. The list also does not include incoming freshmen, so that would keep out names such as Tyran Stokes and Caleb Holt.

Florida absolutely dominates the list, as it boasts three of the top-13 retuning players in all of college basketball. The full list is below.

2025-26: 34 GP, 34 GS, 17.1 PTS, 46.0 FG%, 6.1 REB, 2.1 AST

Florida small forward Thomas Haugh is ranked by Field of 68 as the best returning player in all of college basketball. Haugh, a projected lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, turned down professional basketball for one more season under Todd Golden at Florida. Haugh, a member of Florida‘s 2025 National Championship team, was named a Consensus Second Team All-American and a First Team All-SEC selection in 2026. He will be vital in Florida‘s quest for its second National Championship in three seasons.

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2025-26: 36 GP, 36 GS, 19.5 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 5.1 AST, 3.6 REB

Vanderbilt point guard Tyler Tanner is returning to Nashville for his third season playing under head coach Mark Byington, where he’ll look to establish himself as one of the best players in program history. Tanner, a 2026 All-SEC First Team and SEC All-Defensive Team selection, helped lead the Commodores to the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament last season for the first time since 2017. Tanner nearly gave Vanderbilt a stunning victory over Nebraska in the Round of 32, but his miracle half-court heave at the buzzer just rimmed out. He scored 26 and 27 points in Vanderbilt‘s two Tournament games.

2025-26: 35 GP, 35 GS, 15.2 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 9.4 AST, 2.2 REB

Michigan State point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. is tabbed as the best returning player in the Big Ten Conference. Fears Jr. was named a Second Team All-American and a First Team All-Big Ten selection in 2026, and led the NCAA in assists. He was expected to withdraw from the NBA Draft, and he did, giving Tom Izzo his star point guard as he seeks his second National Championship at Michigan State. Although Fears Jr. drew criticism for a few ‘dirty plays’, there’s no doubt he’s one of the most talented guards in the nation.

2025-26: 33 GP, 29 GS, 12.0 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST

After hitting one of the most iconic shots in March Madness history, guard Braylon Mullins will return to UConn for his sophomore campaign. Mullins’ go-ahead near-half-court three-pointer with 0.3 seconds remaining downed Duke in the Elite Eight and sent the Huskies back to the Final Four for the third time in four seasons. Mullins was named to the Big East All-Freshman Team last season and will need to step up his contributions even more this season, as guard Solo Ball is out for the year with a hand injury. He scored in double figures in five of UConn‘s six NCAA Tournament games.

2025-26: 32 GP, 24 GS, 11.4 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 6.9 REB, 3.1 AST

Alabama won big when forward Amari Allen announced his withdrawal from the NBA Draft and his return to Tuscaloosa next season. As a freshman, Allen scored in double figures in 11 SEC games and was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team. Heading into year two under head coach Nate Oats, Allen is expected to take the leap as one of the best players in the country. His coming-out party last year came in a 96-90 loss to No. 11 Vanderbilt, in which he scored a career-high 25 points.

2025-26: 35 GP, 35 GS, 13.8 PTS, 56.7 FG%, 4.9 REB, 2.1 AST

Miami small forward Shelton Henderson is tabbed as the best returning player in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Henderson enjoyed a strong freshman campaign under head coach Jai Lucas, averaging 13.8 points and 4.9 rebounds across 35 games. With Henderson playing a vital role, the Hurricanes bounced back from a 7-24 campaign and posted a stellar 26-9 record. Miami advanced to the Round of 32, showing that the future of the program is bright with Henderson and Lucas leading the way.

2025-26: 35 GP, 35 GS, 18.1 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 4.6 AST, 3.5 REB

BYU point guard Rob Wright is tabbed as the best returning player in the Big 12 Conference. Wright nearly transferred to Kentucky this offseason, but was retained thanks to a big push by the program. He, instead, is now paired up alongside former Kentucky guard Collin Chandler in Provo. Wright was named Third Team All-Big 12 last season, after scoring 18.1 points and dishing out 4.6 assists per game. He scored in double-figures in 14 of BYU‘s final 15 basketball games last season, including a 39-point performance in a 90-86 OT win over Colorado.

2025-26: 39 GP, 39 GS, 10.4 PTS, 56.9 FG%, 8.2 REB, 1.1 AST

Arizona center Motiejus Krivas was vital to the Wildcats’ first run to the Final Four since 2001 last season. He’ll return to the program for his fourth and final season under head coach Tommy Lloyd, as the Wildcats seek their first National Championship since 1997. Krivas was named to both the First Team All-Big 12 and the Big 12 All-Defensive Team after averaging nearly two blocks per game. The Lithuanian is poised to be one of the best defensive players in the country

2025-26: 32 GP, 28 GS, 10.1 PTS, 60.6 FG%, 5.8 REB, 2.0 AST

Duke center Patrick Ngbongba II will be the anchor for a Blue Devils team next season, which may feature the most loaded team in college basketball. In his first full season as a true contributor, the Manassas, VA native averaged 10.1 points and 1.1 blocks. He was a bit banged up for the NCAA Tournament, but still shot 71.4% from the field across three games. He’ll serve as one of the top defensive players in the ACC next season.

2025-26: 40 GP, 40 GS, 10.5 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 5.9 AST, 2.7 REB

Finally, the 2026 Final Four Most Outstanding Player rounds out the list. In his first season at Michigan, Cadeau averaged 10.5 points and 5.9 assists. He helped lead the Wolverines to their first National Championship since 1989, alongside stars Yaxel Lendeborg, Aday Mara, and Morez Johnson Jr. Cadeau, the lone returning starter from last year’s team, will have to make another jump as one of the best players in the Big Ten if Michigan wants to win back-to-back titles.

Players 11-25

11. Alex Condon, PF, Florida

12. Thijs De Ridder, PF, Virginia

13. Rueben Chinyelu, C, Florida

14. Trey McKenney, SG, Michigan

15. Nigel James Jr., PG, Marquette

16. Andrej Stojaković, SF, Illinois

17. Malachi Moreno, C, Kentucky

18. Billy Richmond III, PF, Arkansas

19. Josh Hubbard, PG, Mississippi State

20. Silas Demary Jr., PG, UConn

21. Matas Vokietaitis, C, Texas

22. Pryce Sandfort, SG, Nebraska

23. David Mirkovic, PF, Illinois

24. Tahaad Pettiford, PG, Auburn

25. Coen Carr, SF, Michigan State

Players 25-50

26. Boogie Fland, PG, Florida

27. Rodney Rice, SF, USC

28. Jake Hall, SG, New Mexico

29. Braden Frager, SF, Nebraska

30. Jojo Tugler, PF, Houston

31. John Mobley, PG, Ohio State

32. Jacob Cofie, C, USC

33. Ian Jackson, SG, St. John’s

34. Dame Sarr, SF, Duke

35. Paul McNeil, SF, NC State

36. Ilias Kamardine, SG, Ole Miss

37. Jaylen Crocker Johnson, C, Minnesota

38. Ivan Kharchenkov, SF, Arizona

39. Roman Domon, G/F, Murray State

40. Amani Hansberry, PF, Virginia Tech

41. Caleb Foster, PG, Duke

42. Kilyan Toure, SG, Iowa State

43. Xavier Edmonds, C, TCU

44. Amare Bynum, PF, Ohio State

45. Alijah Arenas, PG, USC

46. CJ Cox, SG, Purdue

47. Derrion Reed, SF, Oklahoma

48. Mackenzie Mgbako, SF, Texas A&M

49. Nolan Winter, C, Wisconsin

50. Mason Falslev, SG, Utah State