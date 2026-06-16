Top committed edge rushers in the 2027 recruiting class

The 2027 class is loaded with talented edge rushers, and as we head into the final official visit weekend of the summer, nine of the top 10 are already committed.

Five-star Abraham Sesay is the latest to take his name off the board, announcing for Notre Dame on Tuesday after coming home from his official visit. He is the one of six five-star edge rushers in the class, and all six are now committed.

Now, only three of the 30 best players at the position this cycle are yet to announce a commitment, shaping up for what could be an interesting six months until signing day. For now, Rivals breaks down each of the top committed pass-rushers in the class:

David Jacobs — Ohio State

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 4 (#1 EDGE)

School: Blessed Trinity Catholic (Ga.)

Scouting Summary: Athletically gifted EDGE defender who thrives as an edge setter in the run game and is a multi-faceted pass rusher. Verified 6-foot-5, 235-pound defender with excellent bend and hand usage. In the run game, he is violent with his hands when shocking blockers at the point of attack. As a rusher, he wins with a great burst off the line of scrimmage that lets him get vertical in a hurry to blow by tackles with speed. But he can also convert that speed to power and bull pass protectors into the quarterback. He will need to continue harnessing his ability to gain leverage due to his below-average length, but Jacobs has the physical tools and tenacity to be an immediate impact player the moment he steps on campus. Possesses the play strength and athleticism to develop into a dominant three-down defender at the next level that can stand up or play with his hand in the dirt along the defensive front.

Anthony Sweeney — Texas Tech

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 13 (#2 EDGE)

School: St. Frances Academy (Md.)

On his commitment: “It happened a lot faster than I expected. I went into that visit expecting to come out, continue to take visits, get to some official visits, then make a tough decision in the summer. That visit really changed everything for me. The people were real. The environment was different. After being there, I just knew they came up for me. The people, how real they are, and the feeling I had around them changed how I felt about Texas Tech. It showed me a lot.“ — Sweeney to Rivals’ Chad Simmons

Mekai Brown — USC

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 21 (#3 EDGE)

School: Greenwich Country Day (Conn.)

Scouting Summary: Explosive athlete gifted with a prototypical frame whose motor runs hot from off the edge all game long. Tremendous frame and build with room to fill out at the next level. Bouncy hooper on the hardwood that plays above the rim consistently. Plays with that burst and explosiveness off the edge, getting off the line of scrimmage when rushing the passer. Has the balance and body control to win in space and has tremendous change of direction in the open field. Needs to polish his hand usage and utilize his length more effectively as a rusher. Has the raw strength to shed blocks against the run but can play with poor pad level at times. One of the more gifted physical and athletic specimens for the position, but he needs to develop his technique as a rusher and continue improving his hand placement at the point of attack. Has the ability to develop into a premier three-down defender if he can continue to polish his technique and develop his pass-rush arsenal. One of the older prospects in the 2027 recruiting cycle.

Jaiden Bryant — Miami

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 23 (#4 EDGE)

School: Irmo (S.C.)

Scouting Summary: Violent disruptor off the edge who plays with immense strength at the point of attack and is one of the best block shedders in the country. Tenacious defender who consistently pursues to the football. Verified 6-foot-3, nearly 260 pounds, that is extremely impressive against the run and is an elite edge setter. Has great play recognition and the foot speed to change direction and hawk down ball carriers in space. Has some hip stiffness and lacks ideal bend when rounding the corner in his pass rush. Will need to continue developing his pass-rush arsenal, but wins consistently as a power rusher due to his understanding of leverage and play strength. Threw a personal best 47’11 in the shot put in his junior track and field season. Has the ability to walk in and immediately make an impact on first and second down on day one of his collegiate career. Will need to continue developing his pass-rush moves to reach his ceiling, but he has the physical ability and understanding of leverage to maximize his physical and athletic gifts.

Zyron Forstall – Texas A&M

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 24 (#5 EDGE)

School: IMG Academy (Fla.)

On his commitment: “I feel like I fit perfectly in Texas A&M’s defense,. We went over a few defensive schemes that I really feel like I can play in that defense and dominate. It’s an SEC school, and it’s one of my dreams to play in the SEC. It’s one of the harder conferences, so really just to get that challenge, and get prepared for the NFL and great relationships with Coach Elko, Coach Mason, Coach Tony, Coach E.” – Forstall to Sam Spiegelman

Abraham Sesay – Notre Dame

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 27 (#6 EDGE)

School: Downingtown East (Pa.)

Scouting Summary: “Ascending EDGE prospect with the size, movement skills, and physicality that point to a high upside at the position. Measured in at around 6-foot-4.5, 225 pounds coming out of his junior season. Has plus length with arms over 33 inches along with 10.25-inch hands. Lines up in two and three point stances off the edge. A twitchy, fluid mover who looks to have the movement patterns suited for bending around the edge. Loose and flexible in his lower body. Flashes good first step quickness and easily converts speed to power. Punches above his weight from a power perspective and is capable of walking offensive tackles back to the quarterback with his bull rush. Plays with a high motor and doesn’t give up on plays. Looks to hunt on passing downs. Turned in a productive junior season with 80 tackles and 13 sacks. Will need to continue adding to his pass rush arsenal, but shows the foundational traits and skills that point to a high upside.”

Rashad Streets — Oregon

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 39 (#7 EDGE)

School: Millbrook (N.C.)

Streets on his commitment: “I feel like the message was they have a plan out for me,” Streets told ScoopDuck’s Max Torres. “Their starting two d-ends leaving, they’ve always told me there’s opportunity. They never told me it was gonna be a free shot that I would start. They told me I’ll have to compete for it, but it’s a great opportunity and I feel like going to play out there, you have the opportunity to play early. At Oregon that’s a big deal. They’ve showed me the plan, always been consistent since the day they offered me. I think that’s really what sold me on them.”

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 55 (#9 EDGE)

School: Stephenson (Ga.)

The Skinny: South Carolina, Alabama, Notre Dame, Oregon, and Auburn were among the top schools this spring for Green. But LSU emerged late and got him on campus for an official visit after five-star Jaiden Bryant decommitted from the Tigers. Green and the Bayou Bengals wasted no time, with him announcing his decision soon after he returned home. He has long been one of the Peach State’s top prospects and is coming off a junior campaign where he finished with 129 tackles (40 TFLs), 18 sacks, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Frederick Ards III – Texas A&M

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 61 (#10 EDGE)

School: Jones (Fla.)

Scouting Summary: One of the best edge rushers in the country and shows some natural pass rushing skill. Explodes up the field and can win with speed around the edge but has a nice move cutting back inside as well. Can change his tempo to set up an opposing tackle and his ability to close on a ball carrier jumps out. Has a lean 215 pound frame and will need to add on some good weight, especially in his upper body but is a strong kid and has some pop at the point of contact. Can bull rush or long arm a tackle in to the backfield and is tough in run support. Worked out some at linebacker at the Under Armour Camp but struggled a bit in coverage and playing in space and looks much more comfortable playing with his hand in the ground or out of a two-point stance. Can plant, change direction and has the kind of flexibility you like to see in a young edge. Productive junior season with 73 tackles, 13 for loss and 11 sacks and we think his game will take another leap this fall.

Wyatt Smith — Ohio State

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 83 (#11 EDGE)

School: St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)

Scouting Summary: Athletic, productive frontline defender who is quickly developing into one of the top pass rushers in the 2027 cycle. Measured at 6-foot-6, 237 pounds at the Rivals Elite Camp in Miami coming out of his junior season. Tests as a top athlete, posting a scintillating 4.64-second 40-yard dash, among the best on the camp circuit for a prospect his size in the 2027 cycle. Had a breakout junior season at national power St. Thomas Aquinas, racking up 25 tackles for loss and 13 sacks. A high-effort defender who makes plays in the backfield at a high rate. Flashes high-end closing speed. Eliminates angles, stalking down ball-carriers. Strong run defender who can set the edge and play contain. Second-effort led to a high sack count as a junior, as he doesn’t give up on plays. Flashed a quick first step in the camp setting. Still developing a pass rush arsenal as he’s more of a “see ball, get ball” type at this stage. Already a very productive player but has more upside for growth with continued technical development. Has high-end NFL bloodlines as he’s the son of former top five pick and NFL All-Pro Justin Smith. Looks to be an ascending prospect who could end up as one of the top EDGE prospects in the 2027 cycle.