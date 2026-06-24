Top committed Florida recruits in the Class of 2027

To no one’s surprise, Florida is again one of the top talent-producing states for elite high school football recruits in 2027.

While the Sunshine State has some more competition than it used to — largely from neighboring Georgia — there are still more than 35 blue-chip prospects in the state this cycle. At the top of the list, the majority have already made their commitments.

And in a bit of a shocker, out-of-state schools have been having a good bit of success. Of the top 10 committed players from Florida (not counting out-of-state transfers to IMG Academy) six are committed to schools other than Miami, Florida State and Florida. Despite that, the Hurricanes and Gators both have top-10 recruiting classes and have had plenty of success with some prospects farther down the list.

As high school football season looms in a little less than two months, Rivals breaks down where the top committed prospects in Florida are headed:

OT Mark Matthews – Texas A&M

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 5 (#1 in Florida)

School: St. Thomas Aquinas

Scouting Summary: “High-upside offensive tackle prospect with top-notch physical and athletic tools for the position. Measured in at 6-foot-5.5 and around 285 pounds with plus length before his senior season. Added nearly 15 pounds to his frame early on in the offseason before his junior year. Has an ideal build for an offensive lineman with little bad weight and considerable mass in his lower body, helping to create a strong base. Tests as an athlete in the combine setting, with a 4.98 second 40-yard dash and 4.69 short shuttle at the Miami Rivals Camp after his junior season. Relatively new to football, first playing the sport as a freshman in high school. Took over the left tackle spot at South Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas as a sophomore before moving to the right side as a junior.

… A twitchy athlete with outstanding movement skills. Flashes an effortless kick slide and movement when working to the second level. Projects as a high-end pass protector. Played defensive line as a freshman before becoming an offensive lineman. Shows competitiveness in the camp setting. Has a basketball background. Will need to continue adding play strength and could stand to ratchet up the physicality on a play to play basis Has flashes of dominance on Friday nights, but plenty of room for improvement with continued experience.Younger for the cycle, turning 17 years old in April of his junior year. Looks to have one of the higher upsides among offensive line prospects in the 2027 cycle with the ceiling of developing into an early round draft pick.”

WR Nick Lennear – Miami

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 17 (#2 in Florida)

School: Miami Northwestern

Scouting Summary: “Tremendous ball tracker with natural hands that possesses savvy body control in order to put himself in the best positions to attack the football. Smoother than twitchy athlete with natural route running ability to create space at every level of the field. A clean-hands catcher of the football, he rarely allows the football to get into his frame. Will need to continue physically developing and add mass to his leaner, athletic frame. Should be able to add explosiveness to his game as he adds strength to his lower half. Would like to see more from him after the catch, but he has the hands, route-running, and ability to reel in contested catches at an extremely high level. High floor prospect that can step into an immediate complementary role at the next level.”

LB Kaden Henderson – Texas A&M

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 26 (#4 in Florida)

School: Tampa Jesuit

Scouting Summary: “Prototypical off-ball linebacker prospect who displays elite length with tremendous athletic ability to close to ball carriers from sideline to sideline. Verified 6-foot-1, 218 pounds with incredibly long 34-inch levers at inside linebacker. Has quality range and closing speed, combined with the ability to trigger to the ball quickly. A very heady and instinctive player who processes the game efficiently. Quick downhill mover that is willing to take on blocks and stick their face in the fan. Violent tackler on impact that explodes through contact. Shows some pass-rush ability off the edge and as a designed blitzer. Comfortable in space and fluid in coverage. One of the more polished off-ball backers in the last few recruiting cycles at the position. Has the chance to be an every-down player at the next level that can be a versatile chess piece in the front seven for a multitude of defensive schemes.”

EDGE Frederick Ards III – Texas A&M

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 61 (#7 in Florida)

School: Orlando Jones

Scouting Summary: “One of the best edge rushers in the country and shows some natural pass rushing skill. Explodes up the field and can win with speed around the edge but has a nice move cutting back inside as well. Can change his tempo to set up an opposing tackle and his ability to close on a ball carrier jumps out. Has a lean 215 pound frame and will need to add on some good weight, especially in his upper body but is a strong kid and has some pop at the point of contact. Can bull rush or long arm a tackle in to the backfield and is tough in run support. Worked out some at linebacker at the Under Armour Camp but struggled a bit in coverage and playing in space and looks much more comfortable playing with his hand in the ground or out of a two-point stance. Can plant, change direction and has the kind of flexibility you like to see in a young edge. Productive junior season with 73 tackles, 13 for loss and 11 sacks and we think his game will take another leap this fall.”

WR Jamarin Simmons – Clemson

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 74 (#8 in Florida)

School: Amos P. Godby

Scouting Report: “Jamarin Simmons made a strong push as the top wide receiver at Rivals Camp Miami. The Tallahassee (Fla.) Godby consistently caught our attention during drills. Simmons moves with suddenness and gracefulness within his routes. He’s highly coordinated and effortlessly plucks the football with strong catching technique. Simmons was also highly competitive, taking perhaps the most reps of any top receiver on the day.” — Charles Power, Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings

WR Julius Jones – Notre Dame

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 81 (#9 in Florida)

School: St. Thomas Aquinas

Scouting Summary: “Crafty technician who pairs a high skill level with plus athleticism. Measured in at a shade under 5-foot-10, 170 pounds prior to his senior season. Has longer arms for his frame, checking in at 32 inches. The top receiving option at powerhouse Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas for much of his high school career. Lines up both outside and in the slot. Has positional versatility but is likely to spend most of his time at the college level in the slot. Touts a high skill level with impressive technical acuity. Has a smooth, long-striding gait that is able to eat up cushions off the snap. A crisp route runner who understands space and defender leverage. Longer arms help provide a larger catch radius than implied by his stature. A ball-winner in contested catch situations and plays much bigger than his size. Has effortless tracking ability, easily locating the football on deep routes and back shoulder targets. Works back to the quarterback on broken plays.

… Often works the intermediate area of the field, but shows long speed to stretch the field vertically. Roasted some blue-chip defensive backs in best-on-best matchups as a junior. Finished his junior season with 58 catches for 876 yards and 14 touchdowns while playing top competition. Also proved to be a tough cover during Under Armour All-America Game practices, especially when drawing safeties out of the slot. Has not run a 40-yard dash at a camp in several years, but has shown high-end speed on the track, improving his personal best in the 100 meters to 10.52 seconds as a junior. Will need to continue adding strength and mass to his frame to aid in maximizing yards after the catch. May have limited growth potential as he’s older for the class and size was static around from junior to senior offseason. Has NFL pedigree with his father and uncle both being NFL running backs. Considered a high floor prospect with NFL Draft upside given his track record against top competition and high skill level.”

EDGE Wyatt Smith – Ohio State

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 83 (#10 in Florida)

School: St. Thomas Aquinas

Scouting Summary: “Athletic, productive frontline defender who is quickly developing into one of the top pass rushers in the 2027 cycle. Measured at 6-foot-6, 237 pounds at the Rivals Elite Camp in Miami coming out of his junior season. Tests as a top athlete, posting a scintillating 4.64-second 40-yard dash, among the best on the camp circuit for a prospect his size in the 2027 cycle. Had a breakout junior season at national power St. Thomas Aquinas, racking up 25 tackles for loss and 13 sacks. A high-effort defender who makes plays in the backfield at a high rate. Flashes high-end closing speed. Eliminates angles, stalking down ball-carriers. Strong run defender who can set the edge and play contain.

… Second-effort led to a high sack count as a junior, as he doesn’t give up on plays. Flashed a quick first step in the camp setting. Still developing a pass rush arsenal as he’s more of a “see ball, get ball” type at this stage. Already a very productive player but has more upside for growth with continued technical development. Has high-end NFL bloodlines as he’s the son of former top five pick and NFL All-Pro Justin Smith. Looks to be an ascending prospect who could end up as one of the top EDGE prospects in the 2027 cycle.”

WR Elias Pearl – Florida

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 90 (#16 in Florida)

School: Port Charlotte

Scouting Summary: “Versatile wide receiver who is both a YAC monster and technician. Measured in at 5-foot-10, 183 pounds with plus length (6-foot-5 wing-span) at the Rivals Camp in Miami coming out of his junior season. Tested as a top athlete at the Rivals Camp, ripping off a 4.5-second 40-yard dash, a 10 foot broad jump and 32.4-inch vertical. Turned in a breakout junior season, accounting for over 1,300 yards and 24 touchdowns from scrimmage. Has outstanding foundational movement skills with impressive lower body flexibility. Able to easily stack corners off the line with his acceleration and long stride. Long arms for his frame pair with coordination to result in a wide catch radius.

… A natural hands catcher who shows high-end ball-tracking skills to locate the football over his shoulder. One of the more dangerous wide receiver prospects after the catch in the 2027 cycle. Dynamic with the ball in his hands and maximizes yards after the catch. A slasher in space, quickly cutting to make defenders miss. Slips out of arm tackles and fights through contact. Shows his ability with the ball in his hands as a return man, taking back three kicks as a junior. May not have prototypical height, but has the skills to play all over the formation. A competitive player who makes key plays in big moments of games. Well-rounded skill set and versatility give him one of the highest floors of 2027 wide receiver prospects.”

QB Davin Davidson – Florida

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 115 (#13 in Florida)

School: Cardinal Mooney

Scouting Summary: “Towering quarterback prospect with a big-time arm and intriguing upside. The tallest top quarterback in the 2027 cycle. Measured in at 6-foot-6.5, 215 pounds with a 9.75-inch hand prior to his senior season. Touts outstanding arm strength with the ability to generate a ton of zip on passes to the intermediate and deep areas of the field. Can rip the football on a line from 30 yards out. Shows flashes of arm dexterity. A solid mover at his size. Completed 64.6% of his passes for 2360 yards, 23 touchdowns against 6 interceptions while helping his team to a state title.

… A low volume passer attempting a little over 14 passes per game and accounting for 163 total yards per game as a junior. As a result is still early in his development in comparison with his blue-chip peers. As a taller, longer quarterback will need to continue tightening up his mechanics and footwork. Will also need to improve at changing speeds, as he’s primarily a fastball thrower at this point. Should benefit greatly from increased in-game reps. Has a high upside, but may be a few years away.”

WR Tramond Collins – Florida

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 129 (#14 in Florida)

School: Cottondale

On his commitment: ““I just really feel like Florida is the place for me,” Collins told Gators Online in April. “When I committed to the old staff, I felt like that was the place I should play and get a degree from. I decommitted, but it was a tough situation with a coaching change. Once the new staff was hired, I visited and had the same feeling come back. It’s where I want to be, and it’s in my state. I’m a Florida boy, so I asked myself, why not play for the Florida Gators? I also didn’t want to waste any coach’s time. If I’m not going there, I don’t want them to waste their time recruiting me. Not when they can use that time to recruit other guys.””