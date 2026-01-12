Top committed QBs in the NCAA Transfer Portal

The NCAA Transfer Portal has been open for more than a week and commitments are still flying off the board as schools look to fill out their rosters for the 2026 football season.

No position in the portal is more important than quarterback, where teams are looking to bring in the next Fernando Mendoza or Carson Beck. On3 breaks down the top signal callers who have already announced where they plan to play next season.

1. Sam Leavitt – LSU

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 1

Leavitt entered the 2025 season as a darkhorse Heisman candidate after a breakout campaign as a redshirt freshman, where he led Arizona State to a Big 12 title by completing nearly 62 percent of his passes for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns to just six interceptions. He was riddled by injuries though, missing the team’s final five regular-season games. Leavitt visited Kentucky, LSU, Miami and Tennessee before committing to the Tigers on Monday.

2. Drew Mestemaker – Oklahoma State

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 5

Mestemaker hit the transfer portal and followed coach Eric Morris from North Texas to Oklahoma State, giving the Cowboys one of the portal’s top overall players this cycle. A former walk-on, he played in five games as a freshman — including a standout showing in UNT’s bowl game — before taking over the starting role as a redshirt freshman this fall. The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder set the college football world on fire with his second act, completing 70.2 percent of his passes while throwing leading the FBS in passing with 4,129 yards in 12 games. On top of that, he threw for 31 touchdowns to just seven interceptions and was named the American Athletic Conference’s Offensive Player of the Year.

3. Brendan Sorsby – Texas Tech

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 7

Sorsby finished the 2025 season tied for 10th in the FBS with 27 passing touchdowns to just five interceptions to go along with 2,800 yards on 61.6-percent passing in 12 games for Cincinnati. That matches up well with his 2024 production for the Bearcats, when he threw for 2,813 yards on 64-percent passing and 18 touchdowns to seven interceptions. Sorsby previously spent two seasons at Indiana (2022-23), where he threw for a combined 1,595 yards and 15 touchdowns to six interceptions in 11 total games in Bloomington.

4. Byrum Brown – Auburn

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 11

Brown hit the transfer portal and followed head coach Alex Golesh from USF to Auburn, giving the Tigers hope at a position that was been a pain point for the program under previous coach Hugh Freeze. The North Carolina native played in 35 games for the Bulls, completing 64.8 percent of his passes for 7,690 yards, 61 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. He also added 2,265 yards and 31 touchdowns on the ground.

5. Josh Hoover – Indiana

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 15

The Rockwall (Texas) native has started more than 30 games over the past two years in Fort Worth, throwing for more than 8,500 yards and 65 touchdowns while completing better than 65 percent of his passes.

He will have one year of eligibility remaining at his next destination, and is primed to be replacement for Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza as he likely heads to the NFL Draft.

6. Dylan Raiola – Oregon

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 18

Raiola opted for a change of scenery after leading Nebraska to back-to-back bowl seasons. The former five-star prospect posted a 13-8 record as the Huskers’ starter, completing 69.1 percent of his passes for 4,819 yards, 31 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He joins an Oregon program at an interesting time, as the Ducks are waiting to see if all-conference quarterback Dante Moore declares for the 2026 NFL Draft.

7. Rocco Becht – Penn State

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 29

Becht is coming off third season as the starter for the Cyclones. His numbers took a slight step back in 2025 as he threw for 2,584 yards with a 60.5 percent completion percentage. He threw 16 touchdown passes but was picked off a career-high-tying nine times. Still, Becht has seen a ton at the college level over the last three years. He has totaled 9,274 passing yards and 64 touchdowns, against 27 interceptions. He has also been the occasional runner, going for 499 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground. Becht is a key transfer portal add for new Nittany Lions coach Matt Campbell.

8. Deuce Knight – Ole Miss

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 32

Knight, a former five-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, is hitting the reset button by leaving Auburn for Ole Miss. The Mississippi native appeared in just two games for the Tigers, passing for 259 yards and two touchdowns while also adding 178 yards and four more scores on the ground. He gives Pete Golding and the Rebels a critical piece at quarterback while the program waits out Trinidad Chambliss’ legal challenge for an extra year of eligibility.

9. DJ Lagway – Baylor

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 33

The 6-foot-3, 247-pound signal caller was the top-ranked player at his position when he signed with Billy Napier‘s Florida program in 2024. Lagway started 19 games over the past two seasons in Gainesville and has already logged more than 4,400 yards and 29 touchdowns in his career. The graduation of Sawyer Robertson means Lagway heads to Baylor as the clear favorite to win the team’s starting quarterback job this fall.

10. Kenny Minchey – Kentucky

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 56

This fall, Minchey made six appearances while serving as CJ Carr‘s primary backup at Notre Dame. Minchey completed 20-of-his-26 pass attempts for 196 yards and recorded seven carries for 84 yards and a touchdown. He only made one appearance in the 2024 season. As a true freshman in 2023, Minchey played in three games before ultimately redshirting. The 6-foot-2 standout has two years of eligibility remaining.

On3’s Keegan Pope contributed to this report.