Top committed safeties in the Rivals Industry Ranking for the 2027 class

The 2027 recruiting class is loaded with talent in the secondary, and some of the nation’s top safeties are already committed ahead of the summer recruiting frenzy.

Among those already pledged are the nation’s two best players at the position, both of whom are committed to Mike Elko and Texas A&M. Elsewhere around the country, Nebraska, Ohio State, Miami and a handful of others have locked down their top targets early on. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be plenty of drama or excitement between now and signing day.

Of the top 15 players at the position, nine are still uncommitted. And we’re to see some flips, too. For now, Rivals breaks down the top committed safeties in the class:

Kamarui Dorsey — Texas A&M

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 19 NATL. (No. 1 S)

School: Hampton (Ga.)

On his commitment: “What made Texas A&M right for me is that they fitted what I needed and wanted as a football player and as a regular human off the field as well,” Dorsey told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. “When I say you could be yourself around everyone and everyone was so down to earth and wanted so much for me and their players that are there not only on the field but also of the field.”

JayQuan Snell — Texas A&M

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 42 NATL. (No. 2 S)

School: Waxahachie (Texas)

On his commitment: “Honestly, they’ve taken a huge step with me over these last few weeks,” Snell told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman. “It hasn’t just been the recruiting part; it’s the way they’ve been genuine with me and have stayed consistent. They’ve made me feel like I’m truly wanted and that I’d be a big part of what they’re building. That means a lot — because it’s not just about football; it’s about trust and relationships, too. I’ve been able to connect more with the staff, and that’s really opened my eyes to how much of a factor they can be for me moving forward.”

Tory Pittman — Nebraska

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 55 NATL. (No. 3 S)

School: Omaha Central (Neb.)

Scout’s Take: “He is truly one of the most dynamic players in the country, regardless of position, with what he can do on Friday nights. And for Omaha Central (Neb.) high school, Pittman is asked to do a lot on the football field. He returns kicks, he plays safety, he plays in the box, on offense, he plays receiver, and takes a fair amount of carries from the backfield. So far as a junior, Pittman has played six quarters of football and totaled 13 tackles on the defensive side of the ball, showing serious physicality and violence. But on the offensive side, he’s caught 3 passes for 60 yards with a touchdown reception and a rushing touchdown. Pittman is one of the most gifted athletes in the 2027 cycle and continues to prove he’s more than just a track star with his instincts and physical style of play early on in his junior season.”

Eli Johnson — Ohio State

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 134 NATL. (No. 13 S)

School: Steele (Texas)

On Ohio State: “I enjoyed spending time with all the coaches like Coach Guerrierri, Coach (Michael) Hunter and Coach Walt … and the whole coaching staff,” Johnson has said of Ohio State. “Really cool people and down to earth as well … really felt welcomed when I was up there. This summer, they have been reaching out and just checking up on me and making sure I’ve been good and just building that relationship.”

Mekhi Williams — Florida State

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 153 NATL. (No. 14 S)

School: Lennard (Fla.)

On his commitment: “It’s a lot of schools that are getting at me,” Williams told Rivals in December. “Mike Norvell,” he said of why he remains committed to FSU. “He shows a lot of love. He’s a good person. Florida State is a really good school education-wise, too.”

Jernard Albright — South Carolina

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 160 NATL. (No. 15 S)

School: Effingham County (Ga.)

On his commitment: “As soon as they offered, they saw the potential in me,” Albright told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “They made me feel wanted and they showed mad love. I honestly didn’t know a lot about South Carolina right when they offered, but once I started researching the school, Coach Torian Gray, and the players that have come out of there, I started to look at them a lot differently.”

Khalil Terry — Notre Dame

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 163 NATL. (No. 17 S)

School: Tustin (Calif.)

On his commitment: “I really like how they use their safeties,” Terry told Rivals’ Greg Biggins. “Coach Mickens spent a lot of time talking to me about how they want to use me and I love the fit. They see me playing a similar role as Adon Shuler who they move around and do a lot of different things with and I really like the fit a lot.”

Jaylen Scott – Oklahoma

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 169 (No. 18 S)

School: Williamson (Ala.)

On his commitment: “The way they keep it real with me made them the school,” Scott told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “The defensive scheme they have going on really seems like it fits me personally. And the staff itself plus the players — it feels like a real brotherhood. When I’m on campus it feels like I’m back at my high school where I can be myself at all times. It feels like home. … I love Coach Venables. He fits my energy and what I want to play in and who I want to play for. He’s a defensive head coach and he’s the same way every day — energetic and true to his word.”

Jaylyn Jones — Miami

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 231 NATL. (No. 23 S)

School: McArthur (Fla.)

On his commitment: “It feels great,” Jones told Rivals about his pledge to the Hurricanes. “The relationship I have is incredible with the coaches. They still check up on me every day. I just have a great bond with them, that’s why I love Miami.”

Myles Baker – California

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 336 (No. 27 S)

School: Sierra Canyon (Calif.)

On his commitment: “My visit to Cal really sealed the deal for me,” Baker told Rivals’ Greg Biggins. “I have a strong connection with the coaching staff and it was great to be around everyone. I watched the team practice and seeing how Tosh (Lupoi) runs the show really sold me. Everyone is on the move, it’s high intensity and they got a lot of work in. I just loved the environment and the overall culture Tosh is building there.”