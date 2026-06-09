Top high school prospects featured on USA Basketball U17 training camp roster

Thirty-six of the nation’s top high school basketball prospects in the 2026, 2027, 2028 and 2029 classes are headed to Colorado Springs later this week for USA Basketball’s u-17 national team training camp.

The camp kicks off June 13 with the 12-member team expected to be announced before the team departs two weeks later for the 2026 FIBA U17 Men’s World Cup in Istanbul. Dozens of top recruits in the Rivals Industry Ranking are featured in the list of three-dozen players, including 2027 No. 1 overall prospect CJ Rosser.

Find the full training camp roster below, headlined by some of the best rising seniors in the nation:

PG Nasir Anderson

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 9

School: Prolific Prep (Fla.)

Status: Uncommitted

PG Beckham Black

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 6

School: Southeastern Prep (Fla.)

Status: Uncommitted

C Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje (2026)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 15

Club: FC Barcelona Lassa B

Status: Committed to Duke

PG NaVorro Bowman Jr.

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 23

School: Notre Dame (Calif.)

Status: Uncommitted

PF Derek Daniels

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 59

School: Montverde Academy (Fla.)

Status: Uncommitted

PG Cayden Daughtry

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 15

School: Calvary Christian (Calif.)

Status: Uncommitted

C Isaiah Hill

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 13

School: Pike (Ind.)

Status: Committed to Purdue

SG Chase Lumpkin

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 43

School: McEachern (Ga.)

Status: Uncommitted

PF Asa Montgomery

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 49

School: Hillgrove (Ga.)

Status: Uncommitted

SG Jordan Page

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 11

School: Broughton (N.C.)

Status: Uncommitted

PF CJ Rosser

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 1

School: Southeastern Prep (Fla.)

Status: Uncommitted

Top 2028s and 2029 prospects to watch

The class of 2028 invitees include: C Dylan Betts (No. 14), C Logan Chwastyk (No. 18), SF Mason Collins (No. 7), C Erick Dampier Jr. (No. 4), SF Marceles Duncan (No. 96), PF Owen Eteuati-Edwards (No. 63), SG Colton Hiller (No. 2), SG Josh Lowery (No. 16), PF Bentley Lusakueno (No. 8), SG Parker McDaniel (No. 129), SG Kameron Mercer (No. 26), SG Boss Mhoon (No. 48), SG Jordan Mize (No. 39), SF Donavin Okoth (No. 11), PG Brady Pettigrew (No. 15), PG Josiah Rose (No. 21), PF Shalen Sheppard (No. 10), PG Michai White (No. 20), SF AJ Williams (No. 1), PF Evan Willis (No. 9) and C Xavier Young (No. 13).

Representing the class of 2029 — which is not yet ranked by Rivals — are Will Conroy Jr., JJ Crawford, RJ Evans and Draydne McDaniel.