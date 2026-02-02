Rosters are set for the 2026 season with the college football transfer portal window closed. On3 is looking at the top impact transfer portal addition for each Way-Too-Early top-25 program in On3’s preseason ranking.

Here’s the full breakdown of the impact of the transfer portal addition for each preseason top-25 program:

With All-American Kayden McDonald off to the NFL, the Buckeyes knew they needed to address the defensive tackle position. They went out and landed Alabama transfer defensive lineman James Smith, a former five-star recruit who emerged as a starter in 2025 for the Crimson Tide. Smith finished with 28 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks to go along with two quarterback hurries and one pass breakup this past season.

The Bulldogs identified wide receiver as a position of need in the portal, with speedster Zachariah Branch headed to the NFL. They landed Georgia Tech’s Isiah Canion, who, with a 6-foot-4, 215-pound frame, will be a key target for Gunner Stockton in the passing game. He posted 33 catches for 480 yards in 2025.

The Longhorns wanted to go out and land a game-changing wide receiver for Arch Manning in the transfer portal. The Longhorns accomplished that, beating out Alabama, Texas A&M and Texas Tech for Auburn transfer Cam Coleman. Ranked as On3’s No. 1 player in the transfer portal, Coleman has 93 career catches for 1,306 yards. He constantly made jaw-dropping catches for the Tigers. Now he teams up with Manning, giving Texas a top-tier receiver to pair with Ryan Wingo.

The Fighting Irish arguably added two impact players to their defensive line in Oregon’s Tionne Gray and Pitt’s Francis Brewu. Both will be expected to play immediately and contribute. Gray has plenty of potential with a 6-foot-6, 336-pound frame. Brewu had 51 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble the last two seasons with the Panthers.

The Hoosiers will not have quarterback Fernando Mendoza in 2026, but the Hoosiers are elevating their wide receiver room. Curt Cignetti’s program landed one of the top wideouts in the portal in Michigan State transfer Nick Marsh. The 6-foot-3, 203-pound Marsh gives new Indiana transfer quarterback commit Josh Hoover a big target in the passing game. He’s posted 100 career catches for 1,311 yards and gives the Hoosiers an ideal replacement with Elijah Sarratt departing for the NFL draft.

The Ducks beat out Texas Tech to land Minnesota transfer safety Koi Perich, who has emerged as one of the most exciting players in the sport. He’s posted 128 tackles and six interceptions in the last two seasons. He will step in for Dillon Thieneman to lead the Oregon secondary at safety.

The biggest win of the portal cycle for Joey McGuire’s program was landing Cincinnati transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby. Despite taking a visit to LSU following his trip to Lubbock, Sorsby picked the Red Raiders and gives them a three-year starter who will elevate the offense. The Red Raiders did plenty of work revamping their defensive line, but the hope is the play of Sorsby will help them advance in the CFP.

Northwestern EDGE Anto Saka is expected to come into College Station and be an immediate difference-maker. The Aggies picked up plenty of talent across the board, including Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Horton, but there is confidence that Saka can improve the pass rush. He has 14 career tackles for loss and 12 sacks with three forced fumbles.

As the Hurricanes marched their way to the College Football Playoff national title game, they were also putting in the work to reload in the transfer portal. Miami landed its biggest portal win of the cycle in Duke quarterback Darian Mensah. It’s the third consecutive cycle that Mario Cristobal has gone out and landed one of the top available quarterbacks. The former Tulane transfer is 18-9 as a starter.

The Sooners went to work adding wide receiver talent around John Mateer. But they also added starting experience to protect him on the offensive line. Arkansas offensive tackle E’Marion Harris will come in and be an immediate starter. Harris was a 24-game starter for the Razorbacks.

Michigan is losing sack leaders Derrick Moore and Jaishawn Barham to the NFL draft, leaving a gaping hole in the pass rusher. Kyle Whittingham immediately addressed the need in the portal, landing an instant-impact player in Utah’s John Henry Daley. The 6-foot-4, 255-pound EDGE posted 48 total tackles, 11.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 2025. The All-American will have two seasons of eligibility remaining and be fully recovered by the spring of 2026 from a foot injury.

Lane Kiffin prioritized Sam Leavitt as his top quarterback option in the portal, despite multiple twists and turns. The Arizona State transfer visited LSU but still went on to take trips to Tennessee and Miami. Kiffin continued the full-court press on Leavitt, even flying to Knoxville for a face-to-face meeting with the QB before he left for his Miami visit. The efforts paid off with a commitment from Leavitt, who is coming off a season-ending injury. It’s unclear what his availability will look like in spring practice, but if Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. can develop Leavitt and take him to the next level, it will be a significant pickup for the Tigers. He’s thrown for 4,652 career yards with 46 total touchdowns to 11 interceptions. He led the Sun Devils to a Big 12 title and College Football Playoff berth in 2024.

The Cougars picked up Cal linebacker Cade Uluave, who earned first-team All-ACC honors with 100 tackles last year. He’s a junior with one year of eligibility remaining and gives BYU one of the top linebackers available in the portal.

With James Franklin’s firing and multiple Penn State players following him to Virginia Tech, Matt Campbell was going to have to rebuild the Nittany Lions’ roster for the 2026 season. He accomplished that, bringing in 37 new players. Campbell brought in a familiar name at quarterback with Iowa State’s Rocco Becht. He’s a 39-game starter who can handle the transition between coaches and get Penn State competing in the Big Ten.

With Lane Kiffin leaving Ole Miss before the first round of the College Football Playoff, new head coach Pete Golding had time to prepare a plan for the transfer portal. Golding and the Rebels are excited about the upgrades they’ve made, but the most impactful could turn out to be wide receiver Darrell Gill. The Syracuse wide receiver’s experience will be key in filling the production left by Cayden Lee.

With JJ Buchanan following Kyle Whittingham to Michigan, Utah State wide receiver Braden Pegan is a key pickup for the Utes. He finished the 2025 season with 60 catches for 926 yards and five touchdowns. He’ll be a top target for quarterback Devon Dampier.

With James Smith transferring out and needing to replace production from LT Overton and Tim Keenan on the defensive line, the Tide picked up Oregon’s Terrance Green and USC’s Devan Thompkins. Green was a rotational piece for the Ducks, while Thompkins had 6.5 tackles for loss and three sacks in 2025.

Besides retaining quarterback Demond Williams, the top pickup for the Huskies in the portal was Virginia starting cornerback Emmanuel Karnley. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound cornerback posted eight pass breakups and an interception in 2025. He’s a former starter at Arizona.

Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane are off to the NFL, and USC needed to add starting experience. The Trojans were in the mix for Cam Coleman before pulling out and going all in on NC State transfer Terrell Anderson. He has 53 career catches and averaged over 16 yards per catch in 2025.

The former four-star recruit picked Tennessee over LSU, Ohio State and South Carolina. In five games as a true freshman at Penn State, Coleman posted eight tackles, including a sack and forced fumble. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound pass rusher is expected to take the next step in 2026 with the Volunteers.

FCS All-American running back and South Dakota transfer L.J. Phillips gives Iowa another option in the running game. He rushed for 1,921 yards and 19 touchdowns this past season, picking the Hawkeyes over interest from Penn State and Rutgers. He’ll give Iowa another option in the running game with leading rusher Kamari Moulton returning.

Looking for a potential starting running back in the portal, Houston landed Oregon transfer Makhi Hughes. The former Tulane transfer opted to redshirt in 2025 with the Ducks. But in two seasons at Tulane, he rushed for 2,779 yards and 24 total touchdowns. He’s expected to return to that level in 2026 in the Big 12 with Houston.

Expectations are already high that James Franklin can win quickly at Virginia Tech and have the Hokies back in the national conversation. He’s showing that could happen as early as 2026, adding 25 new players to reload the roster. His Penn State quarterback, Ethan Grunkemeyer, followed him to Blacksburg. He stepped in for Penn State following Drew Allar’s season-ending injury and went 4-3, flashing talent that Franklin will look to build on

The Gators retained running back Jadan Baugh, receiver Dallas Wilson and defensive end Jayden Wood, but quarterback DJ Lagway transferred to Baylor. Enter Georgia Tech quarterback Aaron Philo, who is the favorite to start for Florida in 2026. He’ll reunite with offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner and will have a major impact on what Jon Sumrall’s first season looks like in Gainesville.

The Northern Colorado transfer safety was one of the under-the-radar defensive backs in the transfer portal. He’s expected to be an immediate contributor for Arizona; however, posting 108 tackles, four interceptions and two forced fumbles in the last two seasons.