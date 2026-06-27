Ranking top 10 running backs in college football entering the 2026 season

In February, we took a crack at naming the top 10 quarterbacks in college football entering the 2026 season. As you’d expect, people got angry. In fairness, it’s a very difficult task. A few weeks ago, we tackled wide receivers.

Next up? Running backs. Maybe this list won’t be quite as controversial? Maybe.

1. Ahmad Hardy, Missouri

Hardy was shot in the upper leg at an outdoor concert on May 10, raising questions about his readiness for the 2026 season. But assuming he makes a full recovery before the season starts — and there is optimism that he will — Hardy should be considered the best running back in the sport. Last season, he ranked No. 2 in the nation in yards per game (126.85), finishing with 1,649 yards (6.44 per carry) and 16 touchdowns. He was the engine of the Missouri offense, and he gives the Tigers a puncher’s chance in the SEC this season.

2. Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss

Given all the emotional baggage Ole Miss carries into the season after Lane Kiffin‘s ugly departure before the program’s CFP run last year, there is no better way to attack the season than with Lacy in the backfield. One of the most reliable playmakers in the country, Lacy had 1,567 rushing yards last season and a whopping 27 touchdowns. Ole Miss also has quarterback Trinidad Chambliss back, but this is a legit CFP contender because of the balance Lacy brings to the Rebels’ offense.

3. Jadan Baugh, Florida

When Florida fired Billy Napier and brought in Jon Sumrall, Sumrall’s first priority was retaining as many good Gators as possible. The jury is still out on how Sumrall will do in the SEC, but he passed one of his first tests by keeping Baugh on the roster. With an amazing combination of speed and power, Baugh carried the ball 220 times for 1,170 yards and six touchdowns in 2025. If Florida can get consistent quarterback play, Baugh is primed for an even bigger season this year.

The ACC is wide open in 2026, and the next two running backs on this list are in the conference. Let’s start with Fletcher, who returns to Miami after almost helping lead the Hurricanes to the national title last season. Fletcher finished the season with 1,192 yards and 12 touchdowns, but it was his CFP performance that really turned heads. He seemed to get stronger as games went on, giving Miami a consistent producer who helped keep the Hurricanes in games. Fletcher returns to an offense that has quarterback Darian Mensah, receivers Malachi Toney and Cooper Barkate, and what should be an amazing offensive line. Miami may have the best offense in the country, so get ready to see Fletcher on highlight reels all fall.

5. Isaac Brown, Louisville

Is it Miami vs. everyone else in the ACC this year? Louisville hopes to have a say in that, especially with Brown returning to the team in 2026. Though Brown didn’t have the most productive year among the names on this list — he had 884 yards and seven touchdowns — Louisville will certainly rely on his tough running this season, particularly as they welcome new quarterback Lincoln Keinholz from Ohio State. The 5-foot-9, 190-pound back is shifty and fast, with explosive playmaking ability. If Louisville crashes the ACC title game, Brown will have a lot to do with it.

6. LJ Martin, BYU

At this time last year, BYU was in shambles. It unexpectedly lost its quarterback when Jake Retzlaff violated the school’s honor code. Landing Bear Bachmeier had a lot to do with BYU’s success as quarterback, but one could make the case that Martin — who posted 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns — was the real driving force behind the Cougars’ power offense. Martin suffered a shoulder injury in the middle of the season and played through it despite his powerful running style. Fully healthy this season? Look out.

7. Hollywood Smothers, Texas

One of two Longhorns running backs on this list, Smothers transferred to Texas this offseason to help bring some playmaking ability to Austin. Though quarterback Arch Manning got better as the season went on, Texas would have likely made the CFP a year ago if it had more reliable offensive skill behind him. Enter Smothers, who comes from NC State after rushing for 939 yards while adding 37 receptions for 189 yards and seven total touchdowns.

8. Justice Haynes, Georgia Tech

Do you know who Haynes’ dad is? It’s former NFL running back Verron Haynes, who played college football at Georgia. So it’s kind of weird that Haynes is playing for Georgia Tech, but it adds another ACC school to the national running back conversation. After spending two seasons at Alabama, Haynes got off to a strong start at Michigan last year before sustaining a severe right-foot injury in late October, which forced him to miss the final five games of the season. Now fully healthy, Haynes hopes to drive Georgia Tech forward. He should be successful.

9. Caleb Hawkins, Oklahoma State

There is a lot of excitement around Oklahoma State this year after first-year head coach Eric Morris left North Texas and brought a number of players with him. The players getting the most fanfare are quarterback Drew Mestemaker and receiver Wyatt Young, largely because North Texas had such an entertaining passing attack. But don’t lose sight of Hawkins, who also makes the jump to the Big 12 after rushing for 1,434 yards and adding 32 receptions for 370 yards and 29 total touchdowns. He is electric.

10. Raleek Brown, Texas

You want to know how committed Texas is to winning this year? It has one of the best wide receiver combos in the country in Ryan Wingo and Cam Coleman, and one of the best running back duos. Smothers is higher on the list, but Brown was more productive on the ground last year. While at Arizona State, Brown rushed for 1,141 yards and four touchdowns. Like Smothers, he is also an effective receiver, hauling in 34 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns for the Sun Devils. Texas has two highly capable — and versatile — backs in its backfield in 2026.

Honorable mentions: Bo Jackson, Ohio State; Nate Sheppard, Duke; Turbo Richard, Indiana; Antwan Raymond, Rutgers; Caden Durham, LSU; Cam Cook, West Virginia; J’Koby Williams, Texas Tech; Waymond Jordan, USC; DeSean Bishop, Tennessee; Jordan Marshall, Michigan; Jeremiah Cobb, Auburn.