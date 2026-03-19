Top uncommitted high school basketball prospects in the 2026 class

March Madness is underway and the transfer portal will open in just a few short weeks, but there is still plenty to sort out of with some of the top high school basketball recruits in the country.

Of the top 50 prospects in the Rivals Industry Rankings, 43 have either committed or signed to a school after USC landed Five-Star Plus+ Christian Collins on Wednesday. But plenty of uncertainty remains around the uncommitted recruits, with NIL deals still being talked about, rosters shaking out in the next few weeks, and even potential coaching changes.

Rivals breaks down where things stand with the nation’s top high school hoopers:

SF Tyran Stokes

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 1

The Skinny: The consensus No. 1 player in the class, Stokes had led a winding recruitment over the past year. Kansas, Kentucky and Oregon have long been seen as the top contenders, but he has yet to make a commitment or give any public inklings as to where he’s leaning. According to Rivals’ Joe Tipton, the Jayhawks continue to be the heavy favorite to land Stokes.

“The top-ranked recruit has been telling people around him that the Jayhawks are in the lead,” Tipton said last month. “However, NIL negotiations are still ongoing between Kansas and Stokes’ agent.”

CG Brandon McCoy

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 11

The Skinny: Much like Stokes, there has been plenty of mystery surrounding McCoy’s recruitment. He took official visits to Michigan, Miami, Alabama and Arkansas during the fall but opted not to sign during either of the national signing periods. In January, he told Tipton that each of those schools were still in contact but did not have any timeline for his decision.

PF Miikka Muurinen

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 15

The Skinny: Muurinen spent this season with KK Partizan, a Serbian team that competes in the EuroLeague after previously attending Compass Prep (Ariz.). Last month, he departed from Partizan after a less-than-stellar experience that included his coach getting sacked midway through December. Prior to leave the State, he had a top schools list that included Kentucky, Arkansas, Michigan, Duke, NC State, Indiana, and North Carolina. But after a tough season in the pro ranks, it remains to be seen what his recruitment looks like now.

SG Quentin Coleman

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 32

The Skinny: Coleman committed to Wake Forest last October, before signing with the program in November. But after seeing his stock skyrocket in recent months and uncertainty around the Demon Deacons program, Coleman asked out of his NLI and decommitted earlier this month. Texas Tech, Missouri, Illinois and a host of others are in pursuit of the St. Louis-area star.

SF Boyuan Zhang

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 46

The Skinny: Few prospects have seen their stock rise quite as rapidly as Zhang has in recent months, with Louisville and Oregon the latest schools to jump in the mix with him. He took an official visit to Eugene earlier this month and previously visited the Illini, Minnesota and Cal. Wherever he lands, Zhang wants a chance to see the floor early.

“I think it’s playing time. Playing time is important,” he previously told Tipton. “I don’t want to stay on the bench my freshman year. I want to play on the court and show everybody I can do a lot of things and stay on the court. That’s what’s important. Another thing is which college coach can help me to improve my bad things to good things. I can shoot and just keep my shooting. My bad things just improve.”

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 49

The Skinny: The one-time Alabama pledge decommitted from the Crimson Tide in November after choosing not to sign. Tennessee quickly jumped into the mix and he was set to take an official visit this winter, but that trip was postponed. According to Rivals’ Jamie Shaw, the intention is still for it take place.