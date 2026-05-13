Tosh Lupoi on keeping Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele: 'We're not going to be a feeder school'

Cal coach Tosh Lupoi sent his message loud and clear when it came to Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele staying at the school. Well, it was the message sent by his QB, realistically.

“That was one more great statement,” Lupoi said, via The Athletic. “We’re not going to be a feeder school here. We’re going to be a developmental school and start changing things here. I think Jaron made a huge statement for us by reaffirming his commitment to Cal Berkeley.”

Cal finished 7-6 last season and fired Justin Wilcox to end the season. Safe to say, Sagapolutele entering the transfer portal amid a change and the lure of potential NIL earning was a worry for Golden Bear fans.

Sagapolutele never gave any indications that he planned to enter the transfer portal, but college football is in a different era and money certainly talks. But, he elected to return to the program under Lupoi in 2026.

As a freshman, Sagapolutele played in all 13 games for the Bears, putting up impressive numbers for a first-year player. He had 3,454 yards, 18 touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 64.2% completion percentage.

“I am grateful to be surrounded by so many supportive people who can help me achieve the goals that I have on and off the football field,” Sagapolutele said in a statement released by the program in December. “I am excited to finish this season with a group of guys who have put in so much work and effort and I look forward to the 2026 season.”

“I believe in Cal and what this football program is capable of. I am confident that if you want to change your life, on and off the field you should #ComeToCal.”

As a member of the Class of 2025, Sagapolutele was a four-star recruit out of Ewa Beach (Hawaii) James Campbell, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 1 overall prospect in the state, the No. 6 quarterback in the class and the No. 47 overall prospect in the class.

“We are very excited about having Jaron return,” GM Ron Rivera said. “Jaron is not only a great quarterback with a bright future, but he is also a leader, he’s respected in the locker room and he exemplifies everything about what it means to be a California Golden Bear.”

Originally an Oregon enrollee, Sagapolutele entered the portal prior to the start of his freshman year and went back to his original commitment of Cal. He was only the second true freshman, alongside Jared Goff, to start at QB for the Golden Bears.