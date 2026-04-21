Transfer Portal Best Available: Top uncommitted players

The NCAA Transfer Portal is set to close Tuesday at midnight, but that only marks the time by which players have to have submitted their paperwork to enter. We’re sure to see a number of eleventh-hour entries — and potentially some big names, to boot.

Even after nearly two full weeks of the portal being open, there is still a wealth of top talent available. Of the top 10 players in the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings, six are still uncommitted. Some of those players are also exploring the NBA Draft as an option. As you go further down the list, more players than not have committed to lock in their spots. But there’s still no shortage of talented players still available, with 11 of the top 50 still unaccounted for as of April 21.

On3 breaks down the best transfer portal free agents still out there:

F Milan Momcilovic

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: #2

Previous School: Iowa State

One of the elite shooters in college basketball, Momcilovic entered the portal while he tests the NBA Draft waters. Numerous reports state that he will stick in the Draft if he gets a first-round promise. But if that doesn’t happen, he’ll be arguably the most sought-after player in the portal. The 6-foot-8 forward has shown the ability to play both the small forward and power forward position as well. He averaged 16.9 points and 3.1 rebounds in an All-Big 12 season where he shot 48.7-percent from beyond the arc and knocked down 136 3-pointers to lead the country.

C Massamba Diop

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: #3

Previous School: Arizona State

The 7-foot-1 Diop broke out as a freshman for an underwhelming Sun Devils squad, averaging 13.6 points and 5.8 rebounds, adding 2.1 blocks across 33 starts. He is just scratching the surface of his potential and has shown some ability to step out and score beyond the paint early in his career. Gonzaga and St. John’s have been the two schools most closely linked to him thus far, with the Red Storm expected to have him on campus this week.

G Juke Harris

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: #4

Previous School: Wake Forest

A scoring machine on the wing last season, Harris poured in 21.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists on the way to All-ACC honors and the ACC’s Most Improved Player award. But he opted to enter his name into both the portal and the NBA Draft process after the season, making him one of the biggest question marks in free agency. He has two years of eligibility remaining if he remains in college basketball, and has been linked so far to North Carolina, Michigan and Tennessee.

G John Blackwell

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: #5

Previous School: Wisconsin

Blackwell wasn’t a prized recruit coming out high school, ranking outside the top-200 nationally. But after earning a Big Ten All-Freshman selection in 2023-24, he has steadily improved each year. The 6-foot-4 guard is coming off a season where he averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists, securing All-Big Ten honors. He instantly became one of the top guards available when he hit the portal, with a top six of Alabama, Arizona, Duke, Illinois, Louisville, and UCLA emerging. The latest intel suggests the Blue Devils will be adding him to their backcourt alongside returning guard Cayden Boozer.

F Allen Graves

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: #6

Previous School: Santa Clara

Another early entrant into the NBA Draft process, the 6-foot-9 Graves is coming off a breakout freshman season under Herb Sendek. He averaged 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals this season while shooting 41% from the 3-point line. A terrific all-around forward, he finished in the top-10 in the WCC in rebounds, steals, and blocks. On3’s Joe Tipton names Duke and LSU as early schools to watch if Graves indeed comes back for a second year at the college level.

F Paulius Murauskas

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: #8

Previous School: Saint Mary’s

Thought by many to be a lock to follow head coach Randy Bennett from Saint Mary’s to Arizona State, Murauskus has instead taken his time since entering the portal. The 6-foot-8 forward is one of the most versatile big men in the country, averaging 18.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 33% from beyond the arc last year. Louisville, Kentucky and UConn were among the teams to gauge his interest early on, but the Sun Devils have emerged as the main threat to land him.

C Moustapha Thiam

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: #13

Previous School: Cincinnati

Thiam is now looking for his third school in three years after spending his first season at UCF before transferring to Cincinnati. When head coach Wes Miller was fired by the Bearcats, Thiam re-entered the portal for a second time. The 7-foot-1 center averaged 12.8 points and 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks this season while starting in 31 games for Cincy. He shot 52% from the field as well, but saw his block numbers decrease significantly after leading the Big 12 with 2.6 per game as a freshman. St. John’s, Michigan and a handful of others are very much in the mix.

G Paul McNeil

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: #23

Previous School: NC State

A top-60 prospect in the Class of 2024, McNeil saw minimal action as a freshman, averaging 8.7 minutes per contest in 24 games. Instead of transferring out, the Rockingham (N.C.) native opted to stay on with Will Wade and Co. and emerged as one of the ACC’s premier shooters. McNeil started 32 of the team’s 34 games and led them 13.8 points per contest. He knocked down a school-record 105 3-pointers, shooting nearly 43% from behind the arc. That kind of outside shooting prowess has made him highly coveted, with North Carolina, Virginia Tech and NC State’s new coaching staff all looking to secure his commitment.

G Matt Able

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: #31

Previous School: NC State

Able signed with the Wolfpack as a top-25 prospect in the 2025 class, spurning offers from Miami, Stanford, Xavier, Baylor and more to play for Will Wade. When he departed for LSU, Able entered his name in the portal and is testing out the NBA Draft. Coming off the bench in all 34 games, he averaged 8.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals per contest in his first year at the college level.

In ACC play, he bumped up to 9.2 points per game while shooting 42% from the field and 36% from behind the arc. Most of his attention has been focused on the Draft, according to reports. But North Carolina has emerged as a legitimate option if he opts to stay in college.

C Julius Halaifonua

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: #37

Previous School: Georgetown

Halaifonua initially announced that he was returning to the Hoyas earlier this month, but has since decided to enter his name into the portal. As a sophomore, he averaged 9.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 61% from the field. The New Zealand native is one of the newest entrants into free agency and is expected to be highly sought-after in a market that is lean on impact big men from the power-conference level.