Transfer Portal Rankings: Top 25 Players to Watch

There’s a ton of talent inside the NCAA Transfer Portal at the moment. In this article, we’ll take a look at the Top 25 Players to Watch, courtesy of On3’s Transfer Portal Rankings.

From coveted quarterbacks to play-makers on both sides of the football, there’s something for every team available at the moment. Now, if you don’t have the NIL or coaching staff able to convince players that your team is the right fit, it won’t matter much.

Regardless, there’s plenty of window shopping to be done before players commit to their next team in the portal. Check out the Top 25 below, and see if there’s a target available that can help your favorite team out.

1) WR Cam Coleman

Leading us off is wide receiver Cam Coleman. He came to The Plains as one of the highest-rated recruits in recent Auburn history. Afterwards, the pass-catcher largely lived up to that billing. Across two seasons, he hauled in 84 passes for 1,215 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Alabama native did that despite the Tigers’ massive struggles in the passing game under Hugh Freeze. Auburn’s new staff under Alex Golesh worked hard to keep him from entering the portal, but he ultimately hit free agency, where he’ll be a top commodity.

2) QB Sam Leavitt

(Mark J. Rebilas)

The top quarterback in the portal is Leavitt. Last season, he appeared in seven games before a lingering foot injury prompted him to have season-ending surgery on Oct. 31. He completed 145-239 passes for 1,628 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions, adding 73 carries for 306 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Leavitt announced he’d enter the transfer portal in mid-December, so teams have done their homework. The redshirt sophomore will have two years of eligibility remaining, and he’s widely considered QB1 across the nation.

3) EDGE Chaz Coleman

Coleman played in nine games this season for the Nittany Lions. In that stretch, he recorded eight tackles, three TFL, one sack, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Prior to enrolling at Penn State, Coleman was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 203 overall player in the 2025 class. Some team will get a premium defender with some untapped potential this offseason.

4) QB Drew Mestemaker

A former walk-on, Mestemaker played in five games as a freshman, including a standout showing in UNT’s bowl game, before taking over the starting role as a redshirt freshman this fall. The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder set the college football world on fire with his second act.

He completed 70.2% of his passes while throwing leading the FBS in passing with 4,129 yards in 12 games. On top of that, he threw for 31 touchdowns to just seven interceptions and was named the American Athletic Conference’s offensive player of the year. No shortage of suitors for this quarterback.

5) RB Isaac Brown

Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Brown excelled for the Cardinals across two seasons, rushing for 2,057 yards and 18 touchdowns. He immediately became one of the most prized running backs in the entire Transfer Portal when he entered his name.

This past season, Brown remained one of the strongest running backs in the ACC. He rushed for 884 yards and seven touchdowns in nine games. He missed the final four games of the regular season with an injury, but rushed for 102 yards and two scores in Louisville‘s 27-22 win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl.

6) EDGE John Henry Daley

During the 2025 season, Daley starred along the edge during the first 11 games of the year before sustaining an injury against Kansas State. He finished the season with 48 tackles, including 17.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks.

Before going down with his injury, Daley was tied for the FBS lead in tackles for loss. He was also ranked second in the country in sacks. Those 11.5 sacks accounted for 91 total yards lost for opposing offenses, tying for fifth on the Utah single-season leaderboard.

7) QB Brendan Sorsby

In 2025, Sorsby went 207-of-336 passing for 2,800 yards and 27 touchdowns, against just five interceptions. He was also a dual-threat option, rushing for 580 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging a career-high 5.8 yards per carry.

During his career across those four years, Sorsby has logged 7,208 passing yards and 60 touchdowns, against 18 interceptions. He has also run for 1,305 yards and 22 scores. One of the more interesting prospects available.

8) RB Caleb Hawkins

© Danny Wild-Imagn Images

Like his quarterback, Hawkins had a breakout freshman season for the Mean Green in 2025. He took 200 carries for 1,236 yards and 23 touchdowns while helping North Texas to an 11-2 record.

The highly-productive running back scored three or more touchdowns in five different games, including 16 touchdowns during the month of November. Hawkins also logged five games rushing for at least 100 yards.

9) DL Mateen Ibirogba

Ibirogba just wrapped up his redshirt junior season, meaning he is expected to have one year of eligibility remaining. In 12 games, Ibirogba recorded 21 tackles and 3.5 tackles for a loss. Solid numbers.

He added two sacks and had three quarterback hurries when rushing the passer. You even find a blocked kick in the Nov. 15 showdown against the North Carolina Tar Heels. He can do a lot of things well for a team.

10) QB Byrum Brown

Brown has spent the last four years, including a redshirt year to start, at USF. That gives him one year of eligibility left to use elsewhere. In his career in Tampa, Brown has appeared in 35 games for the Bulls.

He’s been one of the nation’s most productive quarterbacks in that time, posting a 64.8% completion for 219.7 passing yards per game with 61 touchdowns and 19 interceptions while rushing for 64.7 yards per game and 31 more scores, bringing him to 284.4 total yards per game with 92 touchdowns overall and 31 turnovers.

11) EDGE Jayden Woods

12) QB Dylan Raiola

13) S Koi Perich

14) CB Jontez Williams

15) QB Josh Hoover

16) LB Rasheem Biles

17) QB DJ Lagway

18) WR Omarion Miller

19) OT Lance Heard

20) IOL Carius Curne

21) EDGE Wendell Gregory

22) WR Nick Marsh

23) RB Hollywood Smothers

24) WR Terrell Anderson

25) QB Deuce Knight