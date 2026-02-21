On Friday, it was reported that Miami (OH) would be extending head coach Travis Steele through 2033-34 season, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in the MAC. However, the new contract has remained untouched, Steele revealed.

“They gave me a contract extension. I have not signed it yet. Honestly, I haven’t looked at it,” Steele told reporters after Friday’s 91-77 win over Bowling Green. “Just because we’ve been so busy going game to game, but I do think it shows the commitment level that Miami (OH) has.”

His proposed contract extension highlights the success his team has experienced this year. Their most recent victory improved Miami (OH) to 27-0 on the season, with the RedHawks being the lone undefeated team left in college basketball. Currently ranked No. 22 in the latest AP poll, Miami (OH) has a target on its back on a nightly basis.

Steele also had a reason why he hadn’t looked over the new contract. Simply put, he’s too busy leading the undefeated RedHawks into the final stretch of the regular season.

“I’m very happy here. And I think some people will read into things differently, right? They’re gonna say, ‘Oh, well, he hasn’t signed. Why don’t you sign it already?’ We’ve been pretty busy. We’re trying to keep this thing going. And I made that promise to our guys that I wasn’t gonna get distracted. I was gonna keep the main thing, the main thing.”

On the flip side, others may believe Steele remaining unsigned signifies a potential move to a bigger spotlight next season. It often is the case that coaches leading mid-major programs to the NCAA Tournament are usually offered jobs at a higher level. For a coach currently leading the only undefeated team at the Division I level, he certainly qualifies.

“That’s ridiculous,” Steele said of the possibility of him leaving. “That’s not — listen, that’s the furthest thing from the truth. I love it here. My family loves it here. Our players love our staff. Like I said, the people make the place, and I think that’s what makes Miami (OH) such a special place.”

Regardless, Steele will sign a contract this offseason. Whether it’ll be with the RedHawks or elsewhere is up for debate.