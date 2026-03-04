Miami (Ohio) coach Travis Steele clapped back at Bruce Pearl for his comments over the Redhawks’ NCAA Tournament resume. They are now 30-0 following a 74-72 win over Toledo on Tuesday.

Pearl was notable in his criticism of the team, considering he wasn’t sure of Miami’s tournament prospects. Basically, he’d throw in mid-tier SEC or Big Ten teams at this point.

Redhawks’ AD David Sayler already went to bat for the team on Wake Up Barstool. Now, Steele offered his thoughts on Pearl’s latest hot takes on TV.

“I like Bruce, I do, great guy,” Steele said. “I’m not calling Bruce and asking him for his opinion on our team. All respect to Bruce. Bruce is a way better coach than I’ll ever be. He’s a Hall of Famer. He’s won everywhere he’s been. I could care less what he says. It’s ‘we control our own destiny.’ Let’s prepare the right way. Let’s focus on the right things. Now, for David Sayler, I love that he’s going to bat for us.

“He’s a fighter, you know? He’s gonna fight for us. So he’s not afraid that, afraid of anybody, and he wants to see our program do really well and get the recognition we deserve. So I appreciate David’s — I guess his words. I don’t even know what he said or what’s happened, but like, I’ve heard but haven’t really seen it. So I appreciate David, though.”

As it stands, Steele and Sayler are watching Miami (Ohio) go through an undefeated season (30-0). No matter who you play, that is a tremendous accomplishment if it can be done. The Redhawks are ranked No. 19 in the latest AP Poll and have one regular season game left before the conference tournament.

“The story of a school like Miami versus the story of the 11th place SEC team or 12th place Big Ten team that nobody really wants to see, so I just felt like it was time for me to stand up for our student athletes.,” Sayler said. “You know, they’re on the verge of doing something historic when you talk about since 1985 when the tournament expanded, there’s only been seven teams that have gotten to this point we are. We’re one of seven that are 29-0 and that’s over 12,000 teams that had a chance to do that. And we’re one of seven if we finish undefeated.

“We’re one of five to ever do that. And for somebody to say that we don’t belong in a tournament of 68 teams when we’re one of five all-time or one of seven all-time to accomplish something, I just can’t buy that.”