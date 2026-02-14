Miami (OH) continued its magical start to the season on Friday night with a 90-74 win over in-state rival Ohio. The win improved the RedHawks to 25-0 on the season.

Recently, Miami (OH) has been aided by another athletics program along the way — the men’s swimming & diving team. The entire team has been coming to home games to cheer on their men’s basketball program. Only, they’ve been doing so in nothing but Speedos, caps and goggles.

RedHawks head coach Travis Steele joined ESPN’s College GameDay the morning following the victory to discuss Miami (OH)’s undefeated start to the season. He was asked whether he would be willing to strip down to a Speedo on Selection Sunday if his program finishes the regular season undefeated and goes on to win the MAC Tournament.

“Done,” Steele told Rece Davis. “It’s done.”

Davis responded, saying that ESPN now knows where to set one of its cameras up on Selection Sunday. It would be quite the sight.

The first time the men’s swimming & diving team joined the student section in full uniform was on Jan. 27 during an 86-84 win over UMass. It’s starting to become something fans look forward to, and it’s catching on. Even Miami (OH) head baseball coach Mark Adams joined the fray during Friday night’s win.

Steele told Davis that the first time it happened, he was “shocked.” However, he’s certainly not opposed to the support or the virality of their actions.

“I told them after the game, obviously, I really appreciated them doing and what they were doing,” he said of the men’s swimming & diving team. “I told them we would return the favor and show up to one of their meets. We weren’t going to wear the Speedos, though.”

Unfortunately for fans looking to catch this live again, there are only two more home games left on the RedHawks’ schedule this season. They’ll play four of their last six games of the regular season on the road. Those games will come on Feb. 20 against Bowling Green and on March 3 against Toledo.

For now, Miami (OH) will have its focus on Tuesday night’s matchup against UMass on the road. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET and will stream live on ESPN+.