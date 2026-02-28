Trent Dilfer admits pressure to take UAB head coaching job in 2023

Trent Dilfer’s head coaching tenure at UAB did not go as planned. In fact, the Lipscomb Academy (Tennessee) coach didn’t get off to a good start before even accepting the job in 2023.

Dilfer admitted he felt a burden and pressure to take the Blazers’ gig because of the opportunity. It wasn’t something he actively searched for or wanted though. In the end, Dilfer was fired after a 9-21 overall record after posting a 2-4 mark halfway through his third season.

Now, he’s back at Lipscomb, where he coached from 2019-22 and most recently posted a 13-0 record in ‘22. Dilfer opened up about the process and why he ultimately left for college football three years ago.

“I did feel a burden,” Dilfer said on OutKick Hot Mic. “I did not want to do it. My wife will tell you this. I was vehemently opposed to it. I got reached out by three institutions during that last season’s run. I felt so guilty that they were reaching out. I wouldn’t even meet with them. Mark Ingram at UAB just kind of waterboarded me to meet with me, and came up to my office at Lipscomb, real secretive meeting during the school day, when the kids were in class. I sent all my coaches away that day so the rumors wouldn’t get out. Nobody knew. We vetted it.

“My wife kind of pushed me towards it, and I’m not blaming her, and I’m not sad I did it. But yes, there was a giant burden I felt because I knew so many people in the high school space … a bunch of these guys that are just awesome football coaches that weren’t given the opportunity because they were labeled high school coaches.”

A Super Bowl champion quarterback with the Baltimore Ravens, Dilfer played 14 seasons in the NFL, primarily as a backup in his latter days. Still, he showed his chops as a high school coach, going 44-10 over four years before leaving for UAB.

“My job at Lipscomb is exponentially better than my job at UAB. It’s not even in the conversation of comparison,” Dilfer said. “If you’re not chasing money … and that’s unfortunately … most of these coaches, they won’t say it on the show. I’ll say it for them … They’re all chasing the bag. 100% of them in college football are chasing a bag because you can get in as an analyst now for 75 grand, you can elevate to a senior analyst and make 300 grand. You elevate to a position coach. You’re making, you know, 650, to 850, fast too. You become a coordinator. Now you’re 33 and you’re a coordinator, you’re making ($1.5 million). And then you get interviewed for these head coaching jobs …

“Now, if you’re at a good program, you’re making 4 million minimum, and you’re 38 years old, or you’re 42 years old … And again, I did this for 14 years. Became a free agent. Why? So I can make more money, renegotiate a contract, do an extension, get bonuses, do incentives in your contract, go to Pro Bowls, make more money. I get all that. I’m not criticizing it, but that’s why they’re doing it. So hence, if they’re doing it that way and the kids are doing it that way, what is this? It’s a transaction.”