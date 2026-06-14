Trey'Dez Green praises new LSU coach Lane Kiffin, shades ex-coach Brian Kelly: 'He's exactly what we've been missing there'

LSU tight end Trey’Dez Green is ready to run through a wall for head coach Lane Kiffin this season. That sounds like a stark contrast compared to the vibes around the Tigers in 2025 under Brian Kelly.

The way Green put it, while not naming Kelly who was fired by the Tigers last year, Kiffin was the missing link for the football program. After leading Ole Miss to unprecedented heights, prior to the CFP anyway, Kiffin took the job in Baton Rouge.

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He already has a huge fan in Green, who’s expected to receive a good amount of NFL Draft buzz this year. If anything, Kiffin and LSU sounds like a match made in heaven.

“He’s a great coach, a great leader for our team,” Green said, via WAFB9. “He’s exactly what we’ve been missing there. So, just ready to play for our coach, man. He gives 110%, we will give 120 for him.”

Green will, most likely anyway, catch passes from transfer QB Sam Leavitt (Arizona State). While he slowly returns from an injury, Green developed chemistry with all of the quarterbacks in Kiffin’s system.

“Ready to roll, ready to do it,” Green said. “(Added) some new pieces and ready to go … I got chemistry with all three of the quarterbacks, we always throw together, we got good chemistry. We just ready to put on a show for the state of Louisiana.”

Trey’Dez Green a big believer in Lane Kiffin

After a little production as a freshman, Green was more of a focal point in the passing offense for LSU last year. Now, he’s truly on NFL Draft radars. He had 33 catches for 433 yards, seven touchdowns and 13.1 yards per catch in 2025 under Kelly, so there’s no telling what he can do under Kiffin with his excitement.

“I think the sky is the limit (at LSU) with Lane Kiffin. I know he is a polarizing figure, I know a lot of people like to talk about stuff he says, whether it’s what he (posts) on X or what he might say. But I’m telling you, I think he’s going to bring an energy (to Baton Rouge),” ESPN’ Kirk Herbstreit said on The Pat McAfee Show. “When you’re around LSU when they’re rolling, it’s different than any other program in the country. It’s not a swagger, … (but) when they recruit the state of Louisiana, there’s such pride in that state when it comes to how good they are in football. … I think he’s going to plug into that.

“I don’t know how soon, … (but) I would take the over, personally, on LSU with Lane Kiffin. And this is just the beginning, Year 1, and I think it’s a good fit. Just like he was a good fit at Ole Miss. I think wherever he goes, he’s going to win.”