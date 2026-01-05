Trinidad Chambliss addresses if he considered following Lane Kiffin, transferring to LSU

Trinidad Chambliss is set to return to Ole Miss next year pending an eligibility waiver, but there was a chance he was going to follow Lane Kiffin. Or, so it seemed.

Kiffin left Ole Miss and Chambliss prior to the College Football Playoff for LSU and people started connecting the dots. If Chambliss was able to return to college football in 2026, the Tigers would be a logical landing spot considering he’d reunite with Kiffin and likely command a sizable NIL deal.

But, Chambliss put those rumors to bed on Monday when he joined SportsCenter. Plus, he’s focused on Miami in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

“I mean, I guess, but not really,” Chambliss said. “I mean, I knew that was right. And you know, I always had trust in, you know PG, and you know Coach Judge. And you know I gotta give thanks to coach Kiffin, coach Weiss as well for giving the opportunity to play that Ole Miss. But I know, I knew that this was the right choice.”

Chambliss opted to stay with Ole Miss as long as his waiver for a sixth year is granted. But speaking with ESPN host Matt Barrie, he was again asked if LSU specifically was a possibility.

“Like I said, like I guess so,” Chambliss said if LSU was a possibility. “But you know, at the end of the day, I just made the right decision, and that was, you know, to stick with my gut. And you know, Ole Miss has been good to me, and I feel like I owe it to Ole Miss. And you know, I just love it here, and I love the community, so that was, you know, the right choice.”

In total, Chambliss has completed 66.4% of his pass attempts for 3,660 yards and 21 TDs this season, while only throwing three interceptions. Though Chambliss spent four seasons at Ferris State, he only played in two of them.

He redshirted in 2021 after seeing no action. He didn’t make any appearances in the 2022 campaign, either. Chambliss is seeking a medical redshirt for that season, claiming he battled respiratory issues, which ultimately led to the removal of his tonsils.

“I deserve it,” Chambliss said Dec. 30 at Sugar Bowl media day. “I’ve only played three seasons of college football. I feel like I deserve to play four. I redshirted in 2021. That was my freshman redshirt. Then I medically redshirted in 2022. Played in 2023, 2024 and this is 2025.

“… “I have records from an ear, nose and throat doctor that I was getting treated for the issue that I had in 2022. … I was in communication with Ferris (State), doctors, all of that.”