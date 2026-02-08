Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss‘ attorneys filed a response in the Chambliss vs. NCAA case on Saturday. In the filing, Chambliss’ attorneys claim that his case was not manufactured, and claimed that a sixth year would not hurt college sports.

On Wednesday, the NCAA denied the appeal for Chambliss to be granted a waiver for another year of eligibility. Prior to transferring to Ole Miss for the 2025 season, Chambliss spent four years at Division II Ferris State. He however redshirted in 2021, appeared in no games as a freshman in 2022, and played in 25 games across his next two seasons.

“On February 6, 2026, a video clip from the December 2024 television broadcast of the NCAA Division II national championship game, which bore the NCAA’s logo, surfaced on social media,” the response said. “Trinidad, then in his second season of competition at Ferris State, started at quarterback, performed at a high level, and led Ferris State to victory. Close to the end of the game the television broadcast crew made the following statements about Trinidad: it “took patience for the opportunity to be the everyday starter” … Trinidad had a “redshirt” in 2021 and a “medical redshirt” in 2022 … he was “not actively part of the games, [only] helping out at the practices.

“These statements are not hearsay because they are not offered for the truth of the matter

asserted; these statements are offered (1) to prove that the words were said in December 2024, months before Trinidad decided to enter and transfer portal in April of 2025; (2) to reflect the

state of mind of the Ferris State football program and community regarding Trinidad’s status in the fall of 2022; and importantly, (3) to demonstrate that the basis for Ole Miss‘s waiver request

on behalf of Trinidad is neither manufactured nor contrived. The NCAA could have referenced

its own broadcast; it had no legitimate reason to be suspicious of Ole Miss‘s waiver request.”

Along with throwing the NCAA’s broadcast back into its face regarding Chambliss’ true eligibility status during his time at Ferris State, Chambliss’ attorneys called the NCAA’s argument that preliminary injunctive relief would ‘suspend longstanding eligibility rules that apply to over 5,000 NCAA student-athletes in multiple sports’ misguided.

Chambliss’ attorneys claim Chambliss’ return would not result in harm to the NCAA

“Enjoining the NCAA from enforcing the Five-Year Rule as to (Chambliss) for next season will not result in substantial harm to others or to the NCAA … However, absent a grant of injunctive relief, (Chambliss) is likely to suffer substantial, immediate, and irreparable harm because he will be prevented from playing in the upcoming 2025-2026 season. Accordingly, the Court finds that the balance of the equities tips in favor of (Chambliss).”

Chambliss opened the 2025 season as Austin Simmons‘ backup, but assumed starting duties once Simmons suffered an injury in the Rebels’ 30-23 victory over Kentucky on Sept. 6. Not only did Chambliss serviceably fill in for Simmons, but he evolved into one of the best quarterbacks in the sport. He passed for 3,937 yards and 22 touchdowns with just three interceptions this season, along with rushing for 527 yards and eight more scores.

Ole Miss‘ starting quarterback passed for at least 300 yards in eight games and finished eighth in Heisman Trophy voting. He cemented himself as a program legend thanks to his performance in the Rebels’ 39-34 win over No. 3 Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, where he pulled off multiple spectacular plays to clinch the historic victory.

If he is found ineligible to return to Ole Miss next season, it will serve as a massive blow to Pete Golding‘s first full season at the helm.