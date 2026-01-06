Trinidad Chambliss' decision to return to Ole Miss and an NCAA decision that could shape the 2026 season and beyond

In the commercial, Trinidad Chambliss is sitting on a couch with family. He’s wearing an Ole Miss jersey, and a television broadcast in the background mimics the sounds you’d hear from the NFL Draft.

Before Chambliss’ phone rings, he says, “If you want to win, you go with the best.” Then he announces he’s switching his cellular phone service to AT&T.

It was an amusing ad, but it’s also fitting given his circumstances. The Ole Miss quarterback is in the middle of a memorable run with the Rebels in the College Football Playoff semifinal and just one win away from the program’s first-ever trip to the national title game.

Meanwhile, his future is still very much up in the air. Of course, there was speculation that the quarterback would follow former head coach Lane Kiffin to LSU, who had left Ole Miss for the Tigers before the Rebels embarked on their CFP run. Then, given how he’s been playing, you could make the case that he could enter the NFL Draft and test a weak quarterback class.

Monday, he announced his decision to stay at Ole Miss. Now it’s a matter of whether the NCAA will allow it. Chambliss is still subject to an NCAA eligibility waiver, and the outcome of that waiver will go a long way in shaping Ole Miss’ immediate future at the conclusion of this season. It’s also an incredibly important proposition given the amount of money he stands to earn — in the $4 million range — and whether the NCAA could impede a person’s ability to make that kind of money.

From an eligibility standpoint, Chambliss should be finished after this year. But on Nov. 16, he and his legal team filed a waiver petitioning for a sixth year. While there’s no timeline for when that waiver will be approved or denied, there’s a clear legal strategy the quarterback and his lawyer, Tom Mars, are pursuing — the medical route.

Though we will undoubtedly see future lawsuits from athletes with no medical cases sue the NCAA for more legibility — which is to be expected given NIL money is only getting bigger and bigger — but Chambliss is arguing for an additional redshirt year because of a respiratory issue that impeded his ability to breathe, which cost him action in 2022. He enrolled at Ferris State in 2021 and didn’t play in 2022, so he’s seeking a retroactive medical redshirt.

For those who may be interested, this excerpt from a second letter that was sent to the NCAA earlier today explains the gist of why the waiver request filed on behalf of Trinidad Chambliss plainly satisfies the requirements of the applicable, legally enforceable @NCAA Bylaw. https://t.co/hXfrwg8QtK pic.twitter.com/F4X1bn18tG — Tom Mars (@TomMarsLaw) January 5, 2026

Will the NCAA acquiesce and allow him to play college football in 2026? Some will tell you the NCAA will blindly approve it to avoid future litigation. But the NCAA has stood firm in other cases of eligibility, which stands to reason, given most would like the college athletics experience to be limited to college-aged athletes for a somewhat finite period of time.

There’s a problem with this, though. With athletes earning as much money as they do now, they will need a seat at the table in future negotiations with the NCAA over eligibility. The current rules that limit eligibility were made without their consent, leaving the door open to antitrust lawsuits.

What happens with Chambliss could be a lightning rod in the ongoing debate about the NCAA’s place and how much power it can assert in situations where athletes stand to make millions.

With the way Chambliss has played this season, you’d be hard-pressed to find many college football observers who wouldn’t want to see more next year. After taking over for Austin Simmons in the third game of the season, Chambliss ran away with the job. He threw for 3,660 yards and 21 touchdowns this season and also rushed for more than 500 yards and eight touchdowns.

In Ole Miss’ 39-34 win over Georgia in the CFP quarterfinals on New Year’s Day, Chambliss completed 30 passes for 362 yards and two touchdowns. His performance was electric, noted by Kiffin who posted an emoji of the flag of Trinidad and Tobago to his X profile.

It’s hard to imagine how Kiffin may be feeling in the moment. On one hand, he has an exciting new venture at one of the premier jobs in college football. On the other, he didn’t get to coach Chambliss during his incredible run. He’ll also not have Chambliss with him in Baton Rouge next year, regardless of what the NCAA decides to do.

During an appearance on ESPN’s “SportsCenter,” host Matt Barrie asked the quarterback if LSU was an option.

“I guess so,” Chambliss said. “But you know, at the end of the day, I just made the right decision, and that was, you know, to stick with my gut. And you know, Ole Miss has been good to me, and I feel like I owe it to Ole Miss. I just love it here, and I love the community, so that was, you know, the right choice.”

Speaking of choices, the NCAA has a pretty critical one.

And its decision could have ripple effects, both on the field in 2026 and, maybe, in courtrooms beyond.