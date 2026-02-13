Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss was granted a preliminary injunction against the NCAA on Thursday. This makes him currently eligible for the Rebels’ 2026 season until the lawsuit is fully litigated. Judge Robert Whitwell ruled from the Calhoun County Courthouse in Pittsboro, Mississippi, on Thursday.

Whitwell said in his lengthy decision that the NCAA “breached its duty of good faith and acted in bad faith” in denying Chambliss a medical redshirt season for the 2022 season when he was at Ferris State. With a preliminary injunction granted, it bars the NCAA from stopping Chambliss from participating in 2026 until the case is fully litigated. This could drag out, allowing him to play this season.

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum joined ‘First Take’ Friday morning, where he completely ripped the NCAA. He claimed it has “one of the worst legal departments (he’s) ever seen” and “completely bungled the case.”

“Well, let me think about it for a second… they’re arrogant, they’re haughty, they’re supercilious, they think they can do no wrong, and they have one of the worst legal departments I have ever seen,” Finebaum said. “They did win a case earlier this week in basketball (Charles Bediako), but they mostly lose in court because they just can’t handle themselves. The NCAA attorneys walked out of the court while the judge was reading the verdict.

“Again, they had another case in Knoxville today involving the Tennessee quarterback (Joey Aguilar). He’s shooting for his seventh, eighth, or ninth year of eligibility. I can’t remember which one it is. But the judge admonished them and by the way, this judge’s verdict went on for 92 minutes. It was fascinating. He just ripped the NCAA apart. Before you get too carried away with law here, the judge, of course, is an Ole Miss law graduate and an Ole Miss undergraduate. I’m sure he screamed ‘Hotty Toddy’ at the end of the verdict, but it didn’t matter. It was the right ruling, because the NCAA completely bungled this case.”

Trinidad Chambliss’ return serves as monstrous victory for Ole Miss

Trinidad Chambliss is now on a path to return to Ole Miss for his second season. It will be his second as the Rebels’ starting quarterback. Chambliss opened the 2025 season as Austin Simmons‘ backup, but assumed starting duties once Simmons suffered an injury. This occurred in the Rebels’ 30-23 victory over Kentucky on Sept. 6.

Once taking over as the starter, Chambliss evolved into one of the best quarterbacks in the sport. He passed for 3,937 yards and 22 touchdowns with just three interceptions last season. He also rushed for 527 yards and eight more scores. Chambliss passed for at least 300 yards in eight games and finished eighth in Heisman Trophy voting. With two College Football Playoff victories under his belt, the Grand Rapids, MI native and the Rebels will enter the 2026 season with massive expectations.

“We are excited for Trinidad and grateful to Judge Whitwell for making the right decisions today,” Ole Miss said in a statement. “We appreciate the thoughtful consideration given to this matter and for the court’s recognition of the circumstances surrounding Trinidad’s case. (Ole Miss) believes this outcome affirms what we have maintained throughout this process, that Trinidad deserves the opportunity to compete and complete his collegiate career on the field.

“Trinidad has demonstrated tremendous perseverance, character, and commitment to his teammates, this university, and college football. We remain fully supportive of him and his legal team. Who have worked diligently to ensure his eligibility was fairly evaluated. Ole Miss Athletics will continue to advocate for our student-athletes and support them in pursuing every opportunity afforded to them under the rules and the law.”

