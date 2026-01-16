Trinidad Chambliss lawyers officially file lawsuit against NCAA in Mississippi

Lawyers for Ole Miss senior quarterback Trinidad Chambliss have officially filed suit in Mississippi state court for an injunction against the NCAA after his waiver request for an additional season of eligibility was denied last week, according to Yahoo! Sports‘ Ross Dellenger.

The suit was filed in the Chancery Court of Lafayette County in Oxford. Chancery courts are the only courts authorized to grant injunctions in Mississippi. Chambliss’ lawsuit seeks a preliminary injunction against the NCAA preventing him from playing in 2026 due to expired eligibility. It’s similar to the injunction Vanderbilt senior quarterback Diego Pavia was awarded by a Tennessee district judge in December 2024 that allowed him to play the 2025 season with the Commodores.

The NCAA formally denied Ole Miss’ eligibility waiver request on Chambliss’ behalf last Friday, Dec. 9, effectively ending the Rebels’ senior QB’s bid to play in 2026. It would have been his sixth collegiate season after spending four seasons (2021-24) at Division II’s Ferris State before transferring to Ole Miss this past offseason. Chambliss has already signed a new agreement with the Rebels in the hopes of returning and playing out the 2026 season in Oxford.

Immediately following the NCAA’s decision, Chambliss’ legal counsel, famed sports attorney Tom Mars, issued a strong statement of condemnation and announced plans to pursue additional legal action.

“I’m disappointed, but not surprised,” Mars said in a statement Dec. 9. “The last time I checked, however, the only score that matters is the one at the end of the fourth quarter. I assume that Ole Miss will file an appeal with the NCAA, but that’s their decision to make.

“However, there’s now an opportunity to move this case to a level playing field where Trinidad’s rights will be determined by the Mississippi judiciary instead of some bureaucrats in Indianapolis who couldn’t care less about the law or doing the right thing. Whether to pursue that course of action is a decision only Trinidad and his parents can make.”

According to the suit filed Friday, Chambliss’ lawyers allege the NCAA is in violation of its own bylaws and policies and is denying Chambliss of the opportunity to compete in 2026, which they claim would be his fourth collegiate season. Chambliss’ attorneys are effectively arguing his first two seasons at Ferris State shouldn’t count against his four-year eligibility window since he redshirted as a true freshman in 2021 and was medically unable to play in 2022.

Chambliss opened the 2025 season as Austin Simmons‘ backup at Ole Miss, but assumed starting duties once Simmons suffered an injury in the Rebels’ 30-23 victory over Kentucky on Sept. 6. Not only did Chambliss serviceably fill in for Simmons, but he evolved into one of the best quarterbacks in the sport. Chambliss finished the 2025 season with 3,937 passing yards and 22 touchdowns with just three interceptions, along with rushing for 527 yards and eight more scores.