As he fought for eligibility in 2026, Trinidad Chambliss alleged he missed out on an opportunity to appear on the EA Sports College Football 27 video game cover, according to court documents obtained by On3’s Pete Nakos. The Ole Miss quarterback said the uncertainty around his status caused the video game company to back out of negotiations.

Chambliss said earlier this month, as recently as March 6, he was one of three college football players in discussions to appear on the next installment of EA Sports College Football. In fact, his lawyers hinted he might have been the top choice to grace the cover.

However, according to the filing, EA Sports withdrew from the talks roughly three days later due to potential “risk” that Chambliss would not be able to play for Ole Miss in 2026. His attorneys cited the NCAA’s decision to deny Chambliss’ waiver as a reason talks stopped.

“On or about March 9, 2026, EA Sports withdrew from negotiations with Trinidad, explaining in a text message that EA Sports’ leadership ‘just can’t stomach the risk’ that Trinidad may be unable to play college football during the 2026-27 football season,” the filing states. “The risk, as perceived by EA Sports, arises from the NCAA’s bad faith denial of Ole Miss’s request for an extension of eligibility waiver for Trinidad and from the NCAA’s continued opposition to Trinidad’s eligibility, including filing of the NCAA’s meritless and specious Interlocutory Petition.”

The NCAA initially denied Chambliss’ waiver to play in 2026, but a judge granted him a preliminary injunction, which makes him eligible. In an anticipated move, the NCAA appealed that decision last week.

While it’s unclear which other players were in talks to be on the cover of EA Sports College Football 27, Trinidad Chambliss’ lawyers said the company’s decision to withdraw from negotiations meant he missed out on both marketing and publicity opportunities. They also pointed out what it would have meant, personally, for him to be on the cover.

“As late as March 6, 2026, Trinidad was one of three college football players, if not EA Sports’ favored player, to whom EA Sports was prepared to offer the cover of its upcoming College Football video game. In addition to the NIL compensation which Trinidad would have received for being featured on the cover, Trinidad would have enjoyed heightened notoriety and prestige since the cover shot is considered an honor in college football and in the gaming community,” the filing states.

“Appearing on the cover would have created organic publicity for Trinidad, enhancing both his marketability and publicity rights. Being on the cover would have been personally meaningful to Trinidad, who could have shown his cover photo to potential employers and even his children and grandchildren.”