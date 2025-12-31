Trinidad Chambliss waiver: Ole Miss QB explains 'strong' case for another year of eligibility

Ole Miss secured its first-ever College Football Playoff win last week against Tulane and is now getting ready for the quarterfinal against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. But for quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, there’s another an off-field situation to monitor.

Chambliss is awaiting a decision from the NCAA about a waiver for another year. He spent three years at Division II Ferris State before arriving at Ole Miss this season, but he only played in two games as a freshman due to multiple health issues. That’s why he’s seeking one more season at the FBS level.

Chambliss filed the request roughly a month ago, according to the ESPN broadcast during Ole Miss’ first-round game, and has not yet received a decision. When asked about it Tuesday, he acknowledged the situation is out of his control, but he’s optimistic.

“I feel like my case is very strong,” Chambliss said Tuesday, via the Clarion Ledger’s Sam Hutchens. “I don’t see a reason why they should deny it, frankly. I have a lot to back up what I’m stating, what I’m putting in front of them. It’s up to the NCAA. Out of my control. I have all my faith in Jesus Christ.”

Chambliss dealt with chronic tonsillitis, heart palpitations and trouble breathing during his first season at Ferris State, meaning he medically redshirted. But amid a strong debut season at Ole Miss, when he took over the starting quarterback role after Austin Simmons’ injury, Chambliss is hoping to get another year of eligibility to continue his college career.

Trinidad Chambliss: ‘I deserve’ NCAA waiver

Across his 12 appearances, Trinidad Chambliss completed 65.5% of his passes for 3,016 yards and 18 touchdowns, to three interceptions. He also added 470 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground. In the process, Chambliss also put himself in the Heisman Trophy conversation, finishing eighth in the voting for college football’s most prestigious award.

As he waits for a response from the NCAA, he made his thoughts clear. Chambliss argued he deserves another season of college football considering how his career unfolded at Ferris State.

“I deserve it,” Chambliss said. “I’ve only played three seasons of college football. I feel like I deserve to play four. I redshirted in 2021. That was my freshman redshirt. Then I medically redshirted in 2022. Played in 2023, 2024 and this is 2025.”

In the meantime, Chambliss will lead Ole Miss into the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Sugar Bowl. The Rebels will take on Georgia on New Year’s Day, Thursday, at 8 p.m. ET.