Trump’s White House college sports roundtable remains scheduled, confirmed invite list

Multiple sources told On3 on Thursday morning that President Donald Trump’s College Sports Roundtable set for Friday remains scheduled. Earlier this week, On3 reported that sources had cautioned that the odds of it happening were 50-50 at best.

The roundtable is planned amid heightened global tensions following recent U.S. and Israeli military strikes on Iran. Sources previously expressed skepticism that the meeting would happen, as White House scheduling is often fluid, and meetings can be delayed or canceled on short notice.

Trump is serving as chair of the roundtable, with vice chairs Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and New York Yankees president Randy Levine. The college sports roundtable is expected to discuss the evolving landscape of college sports, including the transfer portal, revenue sharing, and enforcement.

Here is the current list of confirmed invitations to more than 30 stakeholders and celebrities. This list will continue to be updated in the next 24 hours as On3 confirms more guests. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti, ACC commissioner Jim Phillips, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark, American commissioner Tim Pernetti and NCAA president Charlie Baker are all expected to attend.

Former Alabama coach Nick Saban, former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer and former North Carolina coach Mack Brown have received invites, along with former Heisman Trophy winners Tim Tebow and Charlie Ward. Texas Tech booster Cody Campbell is expected to be in attendance. Among the celebrities expected to be in attendance are golfers Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau. NBA commissioner Adam Silver and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice are also expected to attend.



Former Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione, Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua, Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard and Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson received invitations. Among the university presidents who have received invites are Clemson’s Jim Clements, Nebraska’s Jeff Gold, Tennessee’s Donde Plowman, Utah’s Taylor Randall and Georgia’s Jere Morehead. Executives from ESPN and Fox are also expected to receive invites, sources told On3.