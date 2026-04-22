Tylen Riley is heading to Cincinnati. The Bearcats may have landed one of the more impactful guards in the transfer portal as a new era begins.

The former Tulsa standout committed to the Bearcats after a breakout 2025-26 campaign in which he averaged 15.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. A junior out of Las Vegas, Riley brings proven production and experience across multiple levels of college basketball.

Before his lone season at Tulsa, Riley spent two years at California Baptist, steadily developing into a high-level backcourt option. That growth translated in a big way this past season, earning him a four-star rating in the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Rankings, where he checked in as the No. 69 overall player and the No. 14 point guard available.

Now, he steps into a Cincinnati program undergoing a significant transformation. The Bearcats are ushering in a new chapter under head coach Jerrod Calhoun, who is expected to bring renewed energy and expectations to the program.

Fresh off a successful stint at Utah State, where he led the Aggies to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances, Calhoun inherits a roster in flux but with major resources at his disposal. Sources indicated that Cincinnati is committing heavily to NIL, with projections exceeding $10 million, signaling a clear intent to compete at a high level immediately.

Evidently, Riley fits that vision. His ability to score at all three levels and handle primary ball-handling duties gives Cincinnati a foundational piece in the backcourt. He also joins former Wake Forest guard Myles Colvin as part of an early transfer portal haul aimed at quickly reshaping the roster.

That rebuild comes after the departure of former head coach Wes Miller and a stretch of underwhelming results, with Cincinnati missing the NCAA Tournament in each of the last five seasons. Calhoun’s hiring is viewed as a reset, and additions like Riley are the first steps toward restoring the program’s identity.

“The University of Cincinnati deserves a winner in men’s basketball,” Calhoun said during his introductory press conference. “This city deserves to be rocking and rolling again.”

With Riley now in the fold, the Bearcats are adding not just talent, but experience and momentum. And in today’s transfer portal-driven landscape, that combination can change things quickly.