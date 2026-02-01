Following a game between Tuskegee and Morehouse on Saturday, Tuskegee head coach Benjy Taylor was placed into handcuffs by police. The detainment happened while the two teams were shaking hands after the game.

Taylor provided a statement to Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman, shedding some light on the incident from his point of view. He said he was attempting to keep Morehouse football players from mingling into the handshake line with the basketball players from both teams.

“I am at a loss for words and I am upset about how I was violated and treated today,” Benjy Taylor’s statement said. “For my players, my family and people of Tuskegee to witness that is heartbreaking for me. I was simply trying to get the football team out of the handshake line as they were following right behind me and the team yelling obscenities! It was a very dangerous situation.”

Goodman included some brief footage from the incident with a tweet of Benjy Taylor’s statement. You can view that below.

In addition, an account from Tuskegee athletics director Reginald Ruffin seemed to support Benjy Taylor’s account. He provided several comments to HBCU Gameday.

Ruffin noted that the conference has mandated security procedures that are to be adhered to by member institutions. Morehouse not following those procedures led to Taylor making his plea to security.

“You got to intermingle football players shaking hands with the team,” Ruffin told HBCU Gameday. “You don’t do that… that’s a security breach.”

According to HBCU Gameday, the security officer’s account differed from Benjy Taylor’s. The security officer claimed Taylor was “very aggressive,” labeling him “the aggressor.” That’s why Taylor was placed into handcuffs.

“He asked the security officer, ‘Can you please remove them from the line?’” Ruffin said. “That’s what he asked the security officer.”

HBCU Gameday noted that Taylor was ultimately released. He traveled back with the team following the game.