Two former Coastal Carolina men’s basketball players have been charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to WBMF-TV. The school said it is aware of the situation.

Joshua Beadle and Nadjrick Peat were both charged, according to WBMF-TV. They were graduate students on the Chanticleers roster this past season and the school said they are currently students at the school, but now former players. They were both listed as graduate students on the official Coastal Carolina roster.

A judge set bond at $10,000 for both former players. According to WBMF, Beadle was released on bond while Peat was still booked as of Wednesday afternoon. Information was scarce at the time of publication.

In a statement to WBMF, Coastal Carolina said the alleged incident occurred March 15 and the school is aware. The school also made it clear there isn’t a threat to the campus community and it will go through its student conduct process, according to the code of student conduct.

“Coastal Carolina University is aware that two current students were taken into custody by the City of Conway Police Department pursuant to warrants issued in connection with an off-campus incident alleged to have occurred on or about March 15, 2026,” the statement read. “Based on current information, there is no ongoing safety concern or threat to members of the campus community.

“As with any alleged violations of the University’s Code of Student Conduct, the University will proceed through the appropriate student conduct process. No additional information is available at this time.”

Beadle was Coastal Carolina’s leading scorer this past season as the Chanticleers went 19-13 overall and 11-7 in Sun Belt play. He averaged 17.8 points and 2.9 steals while adding 3.9 rebounds per game. Peat, meanwhile, averaged 4.0 points and 4.2 rebounds across 19.5 minutes of action per game.

Beadle began his college career at Clemson from 2021-24, preserving a redshirt in 2021-22, before entering the transfer portal and committing to Boston College. He started 16 of his 31 games played and averaged 5.9 points before transferring again and landing at Coastal Carolina, where he became a key piece.

Peat spent two seasons at Hawaii-Hilo from 2023-25 after spending two years at the junior college level at New Mexico Military Institute. During his lone season at Coastal Carolina in 2025-26, he was also in the starting lineup for all 32 games.