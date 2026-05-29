Two programs lead for 4-star QB Colton Nussmeier as he closes in on a decision

Colton Nussmeier is the nation’s top uncommitted quarterback.

The four-star passer set to play his senior season at Denton (Texas) Ryan will compete in the Elite 11 Finals this weekend in Los Angeles.h

He’s excited to join the prestigious fraternity.

“It’s a great honor to be an Elite 11 finalist,” Nussmeier told Rivals. “To be able to compete with 20 of the best quarterbacks from around the country, it means a lot to me and I can’t wait to compete.”

Georgia and Arkansas are jockeying for position at the top for the Rivals Industry Rankings No. 16 quarterback.

Nussmeier will officially visit Georgia (June 5) and Arkansas (June 12). He will unofficially visit UCLA at the tail end of his time in Los Angeles for the Elite 11 Finals.

“Georgia and Arkansas have recruited me the hardest recently but UCLA has started to jump in there,” Nussmeier told Rivals.

The Bruins are gunning to land an official visit from Nussmeier.

No contender left standing has a more longstanding connection with the four-star quarterback than Georgia.

Nussmeier has logged several visits to Athens dating back to last summer, including a return this spring.

“The staff has been great to me,” he said. “Coach Bobo and Streeter, I think, do a great job with the quarterbacks. I’ve been to Georgia a lot and I really like it. I could definitely see myself fitting in their program.”

Ryan Silverfield and Tim Cramsey hit the ground running with Nussmeier after landing in Fayetteville and made a strong impression on his whole family during their time on campus earlier this spring.

“Arkansas’ new staff has really been recruiting me. I went up there for a practice and I like what they were doing,” he said. “I think they are gonna turn it around and get it going. I love Coach Cramsey and what he does with the quarterbacks. I could also definitely see myself fitting in their program.”

Two SEC official visits are set with UCLA still hovering in the picture.

A decision could come as early as next month.

“I will make my decision around these official visits,” said Nussmeier. “You never know, though — if I need to pull the trigger, I will if I know where I want to go.”