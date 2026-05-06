Two-time NCAA finalist Drake Ayala named assistant coach for Iowa State wrestling

Two-time NCAA wrestling finalist and former Iowa Hawkeye Drake Ayala was named an assistant coach at Iowa State, per a release from the team. He’s the latest addition to the staff under new head coach Brent Metcalf.

Metcalf took over for Kevin Dresser, who moved into a “Director of Wrestling” role, overseeing the men’s program, as well as the newly instituted Cyclones women’s program at the university. Metcalf’s staff includes associate Derek St. John, a former Hawkeye as well, and former Michigan State standout Layne Malczewski, who’s on as a graduate assistant.

“I am incredibly excited to join the Iowa State staff as an assistant coach,” Ayala said. “Coach Metcalf is building something special in Ames, and I’m honored to join the staff and contribute to that vision. I have a great deal of respect for the way this program carries itself on and off the mat, and its values and goals align closely with who I am and where I come from. I’m excited to give my all to help Cyclones chase World, Olympic, and NCAA titles.”

Last season, Ayala compiled an 18-10 record which included 11 bonus-point victories. He placed third at the Big Ten Championships and fifth at the national tournament, becoming an All-American once again, while leading the Hawkeyes with seven tech falls.

Ayala reached the NCAA finals in back to back years in 2024 and ’25 at 125 and 133 pounds, respectively. He ended his career with a 76-26 record and was a three-time All-American.

“Drake is a great addition to our coaching staff,” Metcalf said. “He just wrapped up an outstanding collegiate wrestling career, and I have no doubt that Drake will be a valuable resource for our lightweight athletes every day in the room. Drake’s work ethic and desire to make those around him better make him a perfect fit for our staff.”

Ironically, former Hawkeyes will lead the way for the Cyclones. But make no mistake, especially with the addition of Ayala, Metcalf and Iowa State plan to reach higher heights after the foundation set by Dresser.

“I am excited and honored to be the next Head Wrestling Coach at Iowa State University and would like to thank Jamie Pollard and President Cook for entrusting me with the legacy of such a storied program,” Metcalf said. “None of this would be possible without the vision and mentorship of Kevin Dresser, who for the previous nine seasons has continued to raise the standard of what it means to be a Cyclone wrestler.

“As we move to the next chapter we must continue to raise that bar. We will challenge our team to pursue National, World and Olympic Titles, compete fearlessly, and to be outstanding representatives of Iowa State University- in the classroom, on the mat and in life.”