Ty Simpson injury update: Alabama QB leaves Rose Bowl game after concerning Kalen DeBoer answer

In the first half of the Rose Bowl against Indiana, Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson took some monster hits. When asked about Simpson’s health, Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer told ESPN’s Kris Budden, “We’ll see.”

During the first half of the College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup, the ESPN broadcast said Simpson has been nursing an elbow injury. He then appeared to tweak the issue when he fumbled in the second quarter.

Budden reported Simpson received treatment in the locker room during halftime. But DeBoer didn’t sound fully sure about his quarterback’s health during the second half, though Simpson took the field on the opening series. However, Austin Mack took the field on Alabama’s second possession of the third quarter.

“I talked to Kalen DeBoer coming out of the half,” Budden said on the broadcast. “I asked him, how is Ty Simpson’s health? The exact quote was, ‘We’ll see.’ He received some treatment in the locker room.

“I watched him warming up. You could tell, throwing the ball, he seemed a bit uncomfortable. DeBoer told his offense, listen, there’s no 17-point touchdown. We’ve just got to let it rip and be loose.”

After Alabama’s first possession of the second half, Mack took the field as Simpson headed to the bench. Budden reported a conversation with DeBoer about what was called a “coach’s decision” after treatment in the halftime locker room.

“This is going to be Austin Mack’s ballgame for Alabama,” Budden said. “They have benched Ty Simpson. This is a coach’s decision because of what occurred after [a] hit in the first half. He received treatment during halftime, and every time he would throw the ball, he was grimacing. Just did not have the zip on it.

“They were both warming up before this, and then Coach went to Simpson and said, you’re going to need to take a rest. He did go into the injury tent and came back out to try to give the rest of his offense a pep talk.”

Simpson put together a strong first year as the starter during Alabama’s regular season and helped lead the Crimson Tide to the SEC Championship. He was also impressive in the first round of the College Football Playoff against Oklahoma, throwing for 232 yards and two touchdowns as Alabama came back to take down the Sooners and advance to the quarterfinals.

All told, Simpson entered Thursday’s game with 3,500 passing yards and 28 touchdowns, to five interceptions. At the time of his departure, he completed 12 of 16 passes for 67 yards as Alabama struggled mightily against Indiana.