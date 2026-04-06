Tyler Hansbrough reacts to UNC hiring Michael Malone: 'Not your typical NBA hire'

On Monday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that North Carolina intends to hire longtime NBA head coach Michael Malone. Shortly after the news surfaced, North Carolina legend Tyler Hansbrough weighed in on the expected hire.

“He’s got some assistants that he’s going to probably bring along,” Hansbrough said. “You will not find an assistant, or anybody who’s been associated with Malone that says he will not work hard, or he is not all in. You can talk to his assistants, upper management, anybody that’s been around him, a Malone team — he is going to make people work. He is going to get this right.

“This is not your typical NBA hire. This is a head coach who is hungry, and I think he’s going to do everything he can to get UNC back, and I think we’ll be back much faster than what people believe.”

Malone will replace Hubert Davis, who was North Carolina’s head coach for five seasons. Malone was the Denver Nuggets’ head coach from 2015-25. He led the organization its first NBA title in 2023.

However, the Nuggets fired Malone in 2025 after the team went on a four-game losing streak. Malone has been a coach in the NBA since 2005, but he does have collegiate experience.

He has served on coaching staffs at Oakland, Providence and Manhattan. Of course, Malone left the collegiate scene far before the introduction of NIL and the transfer portal. Evidently, Tyler Hansbrough is confident Malone will be able to adjust to the changes.

North Carolina also targeted Arizona‘s Tommy Lloyd, Michigan‘s Dusty May and the Chicago Bulls’ Billy Donovan. Nonetheless, after multiple failures, the school turned to Michael Malone. Hansbrough isn’t the only notable North Carolina alum who approves of the hire.

“Michael Malone is one of the best coaches of basketball in the world,” ESPN’s Pete Thamel said. “He’s obviously been an analyst for us (at ESPN), recently won an NBA championship with the Denver Nuggets. His respect as a tactician, I think, is really important here. Michael Jordan, Roy Williams, the Carolina brass that the gold standard of Carolina really endorsed Michael Malone as the school’s next head coach.”

With Jordan Brand’s support, Malone will have no shortage of NIL funds to build a standout roster for his debut campaign in Chapel Hill. North Carolina posted a 24-9 record this past season, but was eliminated in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.