Vanderbilt and star Tyler Tanner suffered some serious heartbreak on Saturday. A halfcourt heave for the win at the buzzer hit the rim twice, only to bounce out and send Nebraska through to the Sweet 16 at the expense of the Commodores.

Worse? It was the second time this season that has happened.

During a game at Missouri on Feb. 18, Tyler Tanner had a similar opportunity. After Vanderbilt cut Missouri’s lead to 81-80 with just seconds remaining, the ensuing inbounds pass proved adventurous for the Tigers.

Tanner intercepted the pass in mid air. In almost the same motion he fired up a deep shot from beyond halfcourt.

It also hit rim, seemingly going about halfway down before rimming out. Vanderbilt lost 81-80. It seemed a harbinger for things to come. You can check out the Missouri miss below.

That wasn't even the first time this happened to Tyler Tanner THIS SEASON 🤯😭pic.twitter.com/jljcVilgE1 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 22, 2026

On Saturday in the NCAA Tournament against Nebraska, Tyler Tanner had a similar outcome. Nebraska scored with two seconds remaining, breaking the deadlock and taking a 74-72 lead.

All that was left was a halfcourt attempt. And of course Vanderbilt put the ball in Tyler Tanner’s hands.

However, for the second time this season, Tanner’s shot hit the rim only to bounce out. This time it came off the backboard before bouncing off front iron, then back iron, then out. You can view that below. Vanderbilt lost 74-72, ending its season.

Tyler Tanner was THAT close to an ALL-TIME tournament moment… 🤯🤯🤯pic.twitter.com/1O2FVBBVX4 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 22, 2026

It was an epic run for the Commodores, and for Tanner. Tyler Tanner finished a game-high 27 points, connecting on 9-of-21 shots from the floor and 3-of-10 from 3-point range.

Vanderbilt dropped the Round of 32 contest despite hitting 13 shots from beyond the arc. Nebraska hit nine to somewhat negate the edge.

With the loss, Vanderbilt finishes the season 27-9 overall. The Commodores reached the SEC Tournament championship game, too, after knocking off top-seeded and regular season champion Florida.