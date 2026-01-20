Indiana DL Tyrique Tucker rolled Miami running back Mark Fletcher Jr. after the game on social media following Fletcher throwing a punch. The Hurricanes RB threw a punch at Tucker, caught on camera during the postgame of Indiana’s 27-21 in the national championship.

It’s unclear when exactly the incident occurred. However, both players had to be separated and escorted back to their respective sidelines as a result.

But as Tucker put it on social media, he had the last laugh. “HOLD THAT L RING US,” he wrote.

🤡HOLD THAT L RING US🤣 https://t.co/YdTXDMoLQX — Tyrique Tucker (@TuckerTyrique) January 20, 2026

Tucker logged just one tackle during the game, but he could celebrate the biggest win of his life. But just like the incident itself, it’s unclear if there will be any discipline stemming from this prevented fight.

As a junior, Tucker finished the season with 39 total tackles, 1 tackles for loss, six sacks and two pass deflections. It was his second year with Indiana after following Cignetti from James Madison following the 2023 season.

Fletcher made one of the big plays of the night to get Miami back in the game in the second half, rattling off a 57-yard touchdown run to put the Hurricanes on the board in the third quarter. It remained closed into the fourth quarter before Indiana ultimately pulled away to seal a historic win.

All told, Fletcher took 17 carries for 112 yards and two touchdowns, including the 57-yarder early in the second half. He played a crucial role in Miami’s efforts to keep pace with Indiana and keep the national championship in sight.

However, Fernando Mendoza made the ultimate game-winning play in the fourth quarter. On 4th and 5, he powered his way through the Miami defense and into the end zone to put Indiana ahead 24-21. The Hoosiers later added a field goal, and the Hurricanes had one last gasp to try and get a win.

But Carson Beck’s final pass was picked off. That allowed Indiana to run out the clock and seal its first national championship in program history. In addition, it completed a historic turnaround for Curt Cignetti’s group.

Nick Schultz contributed to this report