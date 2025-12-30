UAB is set to hire Todd Grantham as its next defensive coordinator, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. Grantham was most recently the DC at Oklahoma State this past season.

In addition to Stillwater, Grantham has also made stops as a defensive coordinator at Georgia (2010-13), Louisville (2014-16), Florida (2018-21). He joins the staff of first-year coach Alex Mortensen, who took over as the full-time head coach this month after serving in an interim role.

