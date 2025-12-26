UAB WR Iverson Hooks plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal

UAB receiver Iverson Hooks plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

“BREAKING: UAB standout WR Iverson Hooks is entering the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3Sports,” Fawcett posted Friday morning.

Hooks has spent the past four seasons at UAB, where he’s made 28 career appearances, including 24 starts, with two redshirt seasons. That a medical redshirt year in 2023 in which he played just three games before suffering a season-ending injury.

While in Birmingham, Hooks has hauled in 97 receptions for 1,225 yards, averaging 43.8 per game and 12.6 per reception, and 10 touchdowns. Most of that, though, came this past season in a breakout redshirt junior year when Hooks finished with 72 catches for 927 yards, averaging 77.3 per game and 12.9 per reception, along with seven touchdowns to earn him recognition on the All-Conference Second Team in the American.

A native of Pike Road, Alab., Hooks ranked just inside the Top-1,800 overall recruits and as a three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting cycle. He also rated as the No. 110 WR in the class and as a Top-75 player, having played in high school at Pike Road, out of the state of Alabama. That’s according to Rivals’ Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

This latest portal news from their program comes amidst the process of the coaching change that’s gone on for UAB. The Blazers fired Trent Dilfer, who finished at 9-21 (.300) through two and a half seasons in Birmingham, in mid-October. UAB has since promoted interim coach and former offensive coordinator Alex Mortenson as their next official head coach.

With those redshirts utilized, Hooks will have two years of eligibility left in the FBS. He’ll be spending it elsewhere, though, once his name is officially in the portal come the opening of the one-time, two-week window on January 2nd.

