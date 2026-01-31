UCF fans were quick to storm the court after upsetting No. 11 Texas Tech 88-80 on Saturday. The student section emptied onto the hardwood to celebrate the win — however, the game wasn’t over quite yet.

After a review it was found that 0.2 seconds were left on the clock. In turn, all UCF fans had to empty the court and return to their seats for the final moments to be played.

The game ended, and fans took back the court in their favor. Notably, this is the second time fans have stormed the court for UCF this season. They stormed the court after the 81-75 win over Kansas on Jan. 3.