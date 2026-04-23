UCF forward Jordan Burks has entered the Transfer Portal. On3’s Pete Nakos reported the news. He is seeking his fourth program in four seasons.

Burks has made stops at Kentucky, Georgetown, and UCF over the past three seasons. He boasts career averages of 7.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 0.6 assists. Burks enjoyed a career-best season at UCF this past season, averaging 13.3 points and 4.8 rebounds. He was the third-leading scorer for the Knights, who posted a 21-12 record and made an appearance in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019.

The Decatur, AL native is the sixth UCF player to enter the Transfer Portal. He joins guard George Beale, center Jeremy Foumena, guard Chris Johnson, forward Riley Kugel, and guard Kris Parker (Kennesaw State).

NEW: UCF forward Jordan Burks has entered the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports.



Burks averaged 13.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per game this past season. https://t.co/MorD1lSVIl pic.twitter.com/KzQSCwGdrw — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) April 23, 2026

“The whole staff, Coach (Johnny) Dawkins, they pour into you off the court, on the court, it doesn’t really matter,” Burks said following UCF‘s loss to UCLA in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament. “They molded me into a nice young man. I feel like they gave me a chance, and I just took the opportunity and capitalized as much as I possibly could. My teammates helped me with my confidence, just everything. The program and the coaching staff is terrific. I’m blessed. Thankful, for sure.”

Johnny Dawkins talked laying the foundation at UCF following season

With Burks enjoying a career year, UCF won 20-plus games for the third time in the past eight seasons.

“Obviously, the spring and the summer, there are things you’re going to reflect on the season, you’re going to look back on the NCAA Tournament, and you’re going to look back, okay, what could we have done better?” Dawkins said following the season. “How can we continue to improve? How can we move the program forward? Those are things we’re going to study as a staff, and with the personnel that we have as we try to move forward.

“But, you know, it’s motivation. These guys are competitors. The guys we have had in that locker room this year are competitors and they’re motivated by a lot of things. They were motivated by things they mentioned earlier, you know, no one believed, but we believed in ourselves. That’s all it took, our guys believing and our staff believing. That’s the approach we’re going to take. The foundation is laid.”

While it seems like the UCF program is on its way up, Burks will not be sticking around for a second season in Central Florida.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.