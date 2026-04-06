UCLA baseball continues historic season, sweeps No. 12 USC

The No. 1 UCLA baseball team is now riding a 23-game winning streak after beating USC 10-4 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep of the No. 12 Trojans.

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The 23-game winning streak is the longest in program history, stretching all the way back to 1920. UCLA is now 29-2 overall and 15-0 in Big Ten conference play, and has been the No. 1 team in the country every week of the season so far.

The Bruins won the three games over the Trojans 12-4, 9-8, and 10-4, which continues UCLA’s run of dominance over the last month and more. UCLA has been led by a prolific offense, with the Bruins averaging 9.51 runs per game this season. Texas transfer outfield Will Gasparino continues to be the steal of the offseason, with the junior pacing the Bruins with 13 home runs this year in 31 games and the highest OPS on the team at 1.237.

Roch Cholowsky, UCLA’s all-everything shortstop, has been just about as good at the plate, hitting 11 home runs of his own to go along with a 1.154 OPS. All told, the Bruins have four starters over 1.000 OPS, with Gasparino and Cholowsky joined by third baseman Roman Martin and first baseman Michael Levu.

This is an excellent hitting team, but in addition to that, the Bruins have been very, very good on the mound as well. Friday night starter Logan Reddemann has lived up to his billing, providing power-pitching (61 strikeouts in 45 innings) and keeping runners off base with a WHIP of just 1.07. Michael Barnett has been about as effective as last year in the No. 2 spot, with an ERA just over 3.50. But the big difference-maker has been the bullpen, where UCLA has four guys who have thrown more than 18 innings this year and none of whom have an ERA over 3.60.

As of time of writing, USC is the last opponent on UCLA’s schedule that is currently ranked. The Bruins have 23 more regular season games, and it is baseball, so the law of averages likely indicates there are at least one or two more losses left before the postseason begins, but as it stands, this is shaping up to very likely be the best regular season in UCLA baseball history. As with the UCLA women’s basketball team this season, which just won the program’s first NCAA championship, you owe it to yourself to start paying attention to this team while it’s producing this incredible run.