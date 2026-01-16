UCLA senior cornerback Jamier Johnson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Pete Nakos reports. His career began at Texas before spending time at Indiana prior to the jump to UCLA.

In his lone season at UCLA, Johnson did not see the field. Across four previous seasons (two at Texas and two at Indiana), Johnson recorded 46 tackles, two pass deflections, and one interception.

Prior to enrolling at Texas, Johnson was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 368 overall player in the 2021 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rating. He was the No. 33 CB in his class and the No. 30 overall player from the state of California, hailing from John Muir.

