Bob Chesney has yet to coach a down of football for UCLA yet, but he doesn’t lack in school spirit repping the Bruins. He arrived in Phoenix for Sunday’s national championship game as UCLA gets set to take on South Carolina.

Both No. 1 seeds should put on quite a show as Dawn Staley and UCLA’s Cori Close square off on opposite sidelines. South Carolina looks to continue their recent dominance while the Bruins try to win their first NCAA title in program history.

Chesney will certainly be there as a loud and vocal supporter. You can see the football coach in the video below.

UCLA Football Head Coach Bob Chesney is in Phoenix supporting @UCLAWBB in the national championship game 🗣️#WFinalFour pic.twitter.com/uaHQQC7d02 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 5, 2026

“I don’t think I can even put it to words like how much it would mean for everyone — their families, this program,” All-American center Lauren Betts said Saturday about the thought of delivering a national title. “We have all of Westwood backing us up right now. It’s just really special to see all the support that we’ve had this entire tournament. To bring it back would be like a dream come true for all of us. … It would mean everything.”

UCLA is looking to win a national crown for the first time since Ann Meyers Drysdale and Denise Curry helped capture the 1978 AIAW title. The 1995 UCLA men’s basketball team was the last to do so for the school on the other side of the sport.

UCLA and South Carolina will meet for the sixth time with Close going head to head with Staley. UCLA is 1-4 over the previous five meetings, including a Sweet 16 loss in 2023 that marked the only other time the two teams have met in the NCAA tournament.

“You guys have heard me say several times that banners hang in gyms and rings collect dust, but who you become and who you impact you get to keep forever,” Close said. “I want to stay focused on that. I want to stay a coach focused on things that last.

“That being said, to have that opportunity would be really spectacular because it gives me the opportunity to thank and connect to the UCLA village that has buoyed us, helped us, supported us, been incredibly enthusiastic supporters. The chance to connect that with them would be an honor.”