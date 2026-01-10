UCLA linebacker Isaiah Chisom has signed with Oklahoma State out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. Chisom spent the last year with the Bruins.

Before he landed at UCLA via the transfer portal, Chisom spent two years at Oregon State. He emerged as a full-time starter at both stops.

In 2025 with the Bruins, Isaiah Chisom racked up some impressive statistics. He finished the season with 84 tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles, a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry.

It took a little bit for Chisom’s college career to get going, but once it took off, it did so in a hurry. He played in five games as a freshman at Oregon State in 2023, making one start. During that time, he tallied 14 tackles and 4.0 tackles for a loss.

A year later, Chisom turned into a star for the Beavers. He played in 12 games and made 11 starts, racking up 75 stops, 5.0 tackles for a loss, two quarterback hurries, a pass breakup and a forced fumble. After the season, he headed to UCLA.

Prior to enrolling at Oregon State, Chisom was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 1,318 overall recruit in the 2023 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He was also ranked as the No. 131 linebacker in the class and the No. 124 overall player in the state of California, hailing from Los Angeles (CA) Chaminade.

Isaiah Chisom, Ethan Wesloski add to portal haul

Isaiah Chisom is the latest addition for Oklahoma State defensively, but he’s not the only one. North Texas transfer linebacker Ethan Wesloski has committed to play for Oklahoma State in 2026, On3 has learned. He played the past four seasons with the Mean Green and will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Wesloski had a breakout season this past year as a junior, earning All-AAC second team honors. He recorded a team-high 104 tackles (nine for loss), 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one interception.

The 6-foot-1 linebacker started in 28 of the 38 games he played in over the past three seasons with UNT. He has compiled career numbers of 231 tackles (21.5 for loss), seven sacks, one interception and three forced fumbles.

Ethan Wesloski played high school football at McKinney Boyd (TX), where he was a three-star prospect in the 2022 class. He ranked as the No. 2,013 overall player and No. 215 linebacker in the cycle according to the On3 Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

On3’s Chandler Vessels also contributed to this report.