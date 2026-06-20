UCLA pitcher Landon Stump enters NCAA transfer portal

UCLA pitcher Landon Stump entered the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. He spent three years with the Bruins but will now finish his collegiate career elsewhere.

This past season, Stump was 2-1 as a pitcher with a 4.12 ERA over the course of 18 games and 13 starts. He had 54.2 innings pitched, gave up 48 hits, 30 runs and 25 earned runs. He only issued 22 walks and had 43 strikeouts, but far less than a career high 62 in 2025.

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Over the course of his career, Stump has an 8-8 record, a 5.23 ERA, 52 games pitched and 42 starts. It’s a total of 179 innings pitched, 182 hits allows, 118 runs allowed, 21 home runs allowed, 88 walks issued and 143 strikeouts.

“Earned four varsity letters in baseball at Live Oak High School in Morgan Hill, Calif.,” Stump’s HS accolades read. “As of Signing Day, was ranked the No. 7 right-handed pitcher and No. 20 prospect overall in the state of California. Nationally, was the No. 31-ranked RHP and No. 123-ranked prospect overall. Three-time Blossom Balley Athletic League Pitcher of the Year … Two-time Preseason Underclass All-American.

Landon Stump enters NCAA transfer portal

“Participated in the 2022 Perfect Game National Showcase. Participated in the MLB Prospect Development Pipeline League in summer 2022. Also a standout quarterback for his high school football team. Had a 1.42 ERA as a sophomore. Batted .406 as a high school junior.”

The college baseball transfer portal has reshaped roster construction at every level of the sport. Programs that once relied exclusively on high school recruiting pipelines now dedicate significant resources to identifying, pursuing and landing portal talent.

On3 is tracking every notable college baseball transfer portal move, from power conference pitchers moving to mid-major hitters jumping to the Power 4. This tracker is updated regularly throughout the calendar year.