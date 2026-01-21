UCLA upsets No. 4 Purdue, hands Boilermakers first Big Ten loss of the season

For the first time this season, the Purdue Boilermakers have lost a Big Ten game. It came at the hands of the UCLA Bruins inside Pauley Pavilion. Purdue found itself down two points in the final seconds, getting one last shot up from three for the win. The ball came off the rim, UCLA survived, and Los Angeles was sent into a frenzy.

CJ Cox was the one who got the opportunity to produce a buzzer-beating win for Purdue. Star point guard Braden Smith — who the crowd made sure their thoughts of him were known with an “overrated” chant — took the ball up, only to provide the pass to Cox. A good closeout from a UCLA defender might have made the difference.

This is one head coach Mick Cronin and his team needed. UCLA entered the night with a 12-6 overall record and a 4-3 start in Big Ten play. On3’s James Fletcher still considered the Bruins on the bubble in his latest bracketology, even if they were on the right side. Fletcher slotted them in the ‘Last Four Byes’ category.

You have to imagine Cronin’s club will be a whole lot higher in the next update. Beating somebody like Purdue is a win you take all the way to Selection Sunday. If UCLA does find itself on the bubble at all, the committee will have to remember Jan. 20.

As for the on-court performances, Donovan Dent will be remembered for his 23-point night. An eye-popping 13 assists are also on the stat sheet. Those are the kind of numbers Dent was brought into the program for after being a major name in last offseason’s NCAA transfer portal.

Three other UCLA players were in double-figures, followed by nine from Xavier Booker. Those four plus Dent made up every single point the Bruins put up on Tuesday.

Turning attention to Purdue, this is the back-end of a West Coast trip. Saturday brought a matchup against the USC Trojans, one they were able to squeak by with a five-point victory. Head coach Matt Painter will not be able to say the same about UCLA.

A few days off for the Boilermakers will be good as they return to West Lafayette. But a tough Illinois team will be waiting for them, followed by a trip to Assembly Hall for a massive in-state rivalry matchup against the Indiana Hoosiers. Suffering a loss like this can be tough, even if everyone expects them to bounce right back.